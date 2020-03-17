Personal Electronic Die Cutting Market Forecast By End-Use Industry To 2024

Die cutting machines are machines that cut shapes out of paper, chipboard, fabric and other materials. Most people who die cut regularly have personal die cutting machines. These machines can sit on top of the crafting table or work space or can be stored in a small area and brought out when needed. Just like any other appliance or tool, there are a variety of brands of die cutting machines, and each differs slightly from the other.

Electronic Die Cutting (Digital die cutting) machines are powered by electricity and are controlled by computer software or cartridges. Digital cutters do not require steel dies because they have a blade inside the machine that cuts the paper or other materials.

Scope of the Report:

North America is the largest consumption country of Personal Electronic Die Cutting, with a sales revenue market share nearly 54.69% in 2017.

The second region is Europe, following North America with the sales market share of 38.70% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Personal Electronic Die Cutting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 900 million US$ in 2024, from 660 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Personal Electronic Die Cutting in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cricut

Brother

Silhouette

Sizzix

Crafter’sCompanion

SilverBullet

Pazzles

Craftwell

KNK

Shenzhen Yitu mechanical and Electrical

Hefei Kele Digital Control Equipment

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

No Built-in Bluetooth Type

Built-in Bluetooth Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home Use

School & Professional Use

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Personal Electronic Die Cutting product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Personal Electronic Die Cutting, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Personal Electronic Die Cutting in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Personal Electronic Die Cutting competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Personal Electronic Die Cutting breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Personal Electronic Die Cutting market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Personal Electronic Die Cutting sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

