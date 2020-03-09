Personal Electric Vehicle EV Cars Market | Industry Insight 2019-2025 by Top Players

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Personal Electric Vehicle EV Cars: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2019 to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The Personal Electric Vehicle EV Cars market report [6 Year Forecast 2019-2025] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Personal Electric Vehicle EV Cars market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Personal Electric Vehicle EV Cars industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The 2019 study has 210 pages, 110 tables and figures. The vendors in the Personal Electric Vehicle EV Cars industry have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading edge electric vehicle capability a being implemented quickly so as to benefit from first mover advantage in the market.

Personal Electric Vehicle EV Car manufacture promises to replace gasoline engine cars by 2025. Electric cars leverage new battery technology to achieve better cost benefit ratios. Electric vehicles provide a positive ROI to owners because the cost of recharging batteries is significantly less than the cost of gasoline for similar mileage driven.

Electric car markets bring lower costs and higher value when battery technology is modernized. As lithium ion battery cathodes undergo rapid improvement, the lower cost batteries make electric vehicles less expensive than gas powered vehicles. Electric cars cost less than ICE engine cars, finally. Electric cars do require battery replacement after 5 years.

The global electric vehicle market at $39.8 billion in 2018 is projected to reach $1.5 trillion by 2025. Units sales are anticipated to reach 97 million vehicles worldwide by 2025. EV sales worldwide at 2.7 million vehicles in 2018 will go to 11 million in 2020.

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders

Tesla

GM

Toyota Prius Prime

BMW

Honda

Nissan LEAF

VW

Renault Zoe

BMW

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Smart Fortwo ED

Hyundai Ioniq Electric

Volvo XC60 T8 PHEV

Mercedes GLC350e

Kia Soul EV

BYD

BAIC

Zhidou

Geely

Emgrand

Kandi

JMC

JAC

Zotye

Chery

Ford Fusion Energi

Key Topics

Personal Electric Vehicle EV Cars

New 811 battery technology

EV Battery Improvement

Electric Vehicle Car Segment

Market Forecasts

Small Electric Vehicle Car

Mid-Size Electric Vehicle Car

Luxury Electric Vehicle Car

TaaS Shipments

Electric Cars Market Driving Forces

Motor Controller

Electric Engine

Other Components of an Electric Engine

EV Economies of Scale

Chinese EV Market

US EV Market

European EV Market

German EV Market

UK EV Market

Japanese EV Market

Regional EV Markets

Renewable energy generation

