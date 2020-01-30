PERSONAL COOLING DEVICE MARKET 2019- GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION, TRENDS AND FORECAST BY 2025

Introduction
The global Personal Cooling Device market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Personal Cooling Device volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Personal Cooling Device market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Shenzhen Krg Electronics
Holmes
Design
Honeywell International
Havells India
Laird Technologies
Ambient Therapeutic
Tellurex Corporation
Handy Cooler
Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment
O2cool
Lakeland
Evapolar
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Handheld Cooling Devices
Personal Air Conditioner
Segment by Application
Parks
Camping
Sunbathing
Offices
Outdoor Games
Table of Contents
1 Personal Cooling Device Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Personal Cooling Device
1.2 Personal Cooling Device Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Personal Cooling Device Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Handheld Cooling Devices
1.2.3 Personal Air Conditioner
1.3 Personal Cooling Device Segment by Application
1.3.1 Personal Cooling Device Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Parks
1.3.3 Camping
1.3.4 Sunbathing
1.3.5 Offices
1.3.6 Outdoor Games
1.3 Global Personal Cooling Device Market by Region
1.3.1 Global Personal Cooling Device Market Size Region
1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4 Global Personal Cooling Device Market Size
1.4.1 Global Personal Cooling Device Revenue (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Global Personal Cooling Device Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Personal Cooling Device Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Personal Cooling Device Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Personal Cooling Device Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Personal Cooling Device Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Personal Cooling Device Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Personal Cooling Device Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Personal Cooling Device Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Personal Cooling Device Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……………
11 Global Personal Cooling Device Market Forecast
11.1 Global Personal Cooling Device Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Personal Cooling Device Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Personal Cooling Device Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Personal Cooling Device Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Personal Cooling Device Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Personal Cooling Device Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Personal Cooling Device Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Personal Cooling Device Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Personal Cooling Device Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Personal Cooling Device Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Personal Cooling Device Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Personal Cooling Device Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Personal Cooling Device Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Personal Cooling Device Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Personal Cooling Device Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Personal Cooling Device Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
……………..
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Picture of Personal Cooling Device
Table Global Personal Cooling Device Production (K Units) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)
Figure Global Personal Cooling Device Production Market Share by Types in 2018
Figure Handheld Cooling Devices Product Picture
Table Handheld Cooling Devices Major Manufacturers
