Personal Cloud Market 2019-2025 Latest Technology By Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, Seagate, Dropbox, Egnyte, Buffalo Technology, Sugarsync, Box

A personal cloud is a collection of digital content and services which are accessible from any device. The personal cloud is not a tangible entity. It is a place which gives users the ability to store, synchronize, stream and share content on a relative core, moving from one platform, screen and location to another. Created on connected services and applications, it reflects and sets consumers’ expectations for how next-generation computing services will work.
Internet service providers also play a vital role in the growth of this market as they allow sending and receiving of information over the networks such as ZyXEL and Tetherview. Personal cloud market consists of various stakeholders including personal cloud service providers, device manufacturers, network providers, internet service providers, application developers, white label cloud service providers, and consumer electronics providers. These stakeholders play an important role in the significant growth of the market by providing the technologies needed, communication devices, networks, and applications, to name a few.
In 2018, the global Personal Cloud market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Personal Cloud status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Personal Cloud development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Apple
Microsoft
Google
Amazon Web Services
Seagate
Dropbox
Egnyte
Buffalo Technology
Sugarsync
Box
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Direct Revenues
Indirect Revenues
Market segment by Application, split into
Individual
Small Enterprises
Medium Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
