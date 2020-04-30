Personal Care Ingredients Market 2019 Status, Consumption, Competition Landscape, Market Share, Growth | 1. Stepan Company 2. Croda International PLC 3. Lonza Group Ltd. 4. Evonik 5. DOW Chemical Company 6. Clariant

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Personal Care Ingredients Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.
Global Personal Care Ingredients Market By Product (Surfactants, Emollients, Rheology Modifiers, Emulsifiers, Active Ingredients), Application (Hair Care, Oral Care, Skin Care, Make-Up) and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Rest of the World) Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025
Market Analysis:
The global personal care ingredients market was valued at USD 13.35 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 19.67 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2017 to 2025.
Market Definition:
The growing demand for skin care and oral care products is driving the demand for personal care ingredients. The lifestyle change in developing countries and rise in purchasing power is driving the demand for personal care ingredients. The growing population coupled with increasing awareness regarding skin care and hair care is expected to boost market demand over the forecast period.
Download a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=953011
Sample Infographics:
Market Dynamics:
1. Market Drivers
1.1 Changing lifestyle and increasing purchasing power of consumers in developing countries
1.2 Increasing demand for multifunctional ingredients
2. Market Restraints
2.1 Stringent government regulations
2.2 Growing demand for natural ingredients
Market Segmentation:
The global personal care ingredients market is segmented on the basis of ingredient, application, and region.
1. By Ingredient:
1.1 Emollients
1.2 Surfactants
1.3 Rheology Modifiers
1.4 Emulsifiers
1.5 Active Ingredients
1.6 Others
2. By End-Use:
2.1 Hair Care
2.2 Skin Care
2.3 Oral Care
2.4 Make-Up
2.5 Others
Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/953011/global-personal-care-ingredients-market
3. By Region:
3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)
3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)
3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
3.5 Middle East & Africa
Competitive Landscape:
The major players in the market are as follows:
1. Stepan Company
2. Croda International PLC
3. Lonza Group Ltd.
4. Evonik
5. DOW Chemical Company
6. Clariant
7. Wacker Chemie AG
8. Ashland
9. Solvay SA
10. Huntsman Corporation
11. Symrise AG
12. Givaudan SA
13. Lubrizol Corporation
14. Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
15. Lonza Group Ltd.
These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL PERSONAL CARE INGREDIENTS MARKET
1.1 Overview of the Market
1.2 Scope of Report
1.3 Assumptions
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE
3.1 Data Mining
3.2 Validation
3.3 Primary Interviews
3.4 List of Data Sources
4 GLOBAL PERSONAL CARE INGREDIENTS MARKET OUTLOOK
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Regulatory Framework
5 GLOBAL PERSONAL CARE INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY INGREDIENT
5.1 Overview
5.2 Emulsifiers
5.3 Emollients
5.4 Active Ingredients
5.5 Rheology Modifiers
5.6 Surfactants
5.7 Others
6 GLOBAL PERSONAL CARE INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY APPLICATION
6.1 Overview
6.2 Skin Care
6.3 Oral Care
6.4 Hair Care
6.5 Make-Up
6.6 Others
7 GLOBAL PERSONAL CARE INGREDIENTS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
7.1 Overview
7.2 North America Region Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025
7.2.1 U.S.
7.2.2 Canada
7.2.3 Mexico
7.3 Europe Region Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025
7.3.1 Germany
7.3.2 U.K.
7.3.3 France
7.3.4 Rest of Europe
7.4 Asia Pacific Region Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025
7.4.1 China
7.4.2 Japan
7.4.3 India
7.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
7.5 Latin America Region Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025
7.5.1 Brazil
7.5.2 Argentina
7.6 Rest of the World Region Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2012 – 2025
8 GLOBAL PERSONAL CARE INGREDIENTS MARKET COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8.1 Overview
8.2 Company Market Share
8.3 Vendor Landscape
8.4 Key Development Strategies
9 COMPANY PROFILES
9.1 Stepan Company
9.1.1 Overview
9.1.2 Financial Performance
9.1.3 Product Outlook
9.1.4 Key Developments
9.2 Croda International PLC
9.2.1 Overview
9.2.2 Financial Performance
9.2.3 Product Outlook
9.2.4 Key Developments
9.3 Lonza Group Ltd.
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Financial Performance
9.3.3 Product Outlook
9.3.4 Key Developments
9.4 Evonik
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Financial Performance
9.4.3 Product Outlook
9.4.4 Key Developments
9.5 DOW Chemical Company
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Financial Performance
9.5.3 Product Outlook
9.5.4 Key Developments
9.6 Clariant
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Financial Performance
9.6.3 Product Outlook
9.6.4 Key Developments
9.7 Wacker Chemie AG
9.7.1 Overview
9.7.2 Financial Performance
9.7.3 Product Outlook
9.7.4 Key Developments
9.8 Ashland
9.8.1 Overview
9.8.2 Financial Performance
9.8.3 Product Outlook
9.8.4 Key Developments
9.9 Solvay
9.9.1 Overview
9.9.2 Financial Performance
9.9.3 Product Outlook
9.9.4 Key Developments
9.10 Huntsman
9.10.1 Overview
9.10.2 Financial Performance
9.10.3 Product Outlook
9.10.4 Key Developments
9.11 Givaudan SA
9.11.1 Overview
9.11.2 Financial Performance
9.11.3 Product Outlook
9.11.4 Key Developments
9.12 Lubrizol
9.12.1 Overview
9.12.2 Financial Performance
9.12.3 Product Outlook
9.12.4 Key Developments
9.13 Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
9.13.1 Overview
9.13.2 Financial Performance
9.13.3 Product Outlook
9.13.4 Key Developments
9.14 Symrise AG
9.14.1 Overview
9.14.2 Financial Performance
9.14.3 Product Outlook
9.14.4 Key Developments
9.15 Lonza Group Ltd.
9.15.1 Overview
9.15.2 Financial Performance
9.15.3 Product Outlook
9.15.4 Key Developments
10 Appendix
10.1 Related Reports
About Us
Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.
Contact Us
Gasper James
304, S Jones Blvd,
Las Vegas,
NV 89107, USA
US Toll Free +1-866-605-1052
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://decisionmarketreports.com