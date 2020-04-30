Personal Care Ingredients Market 2019 Status, Consumption, Competition Landscape, Market Share, Growth | 1. Stepan Company 2. Croda International PLC 3. Lonza Group Ltd. 4. Evonik 5. DOW Chemical Company 6. Clariant

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Personal Care Ingredients Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.

Global Personal Care Ingredients Market By Product (Surfactants, Emollients, Rheology Modifiers, Emulsifiers, Active Ingredients), Application (Hair Care, Oral Care, Skin Care, Make-Up) and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Rest of the World) Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis:

The global personal care ingredients market was valued at USD 13.35 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 19.67 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Definition:

The growing demand for skin care and oral care products is driving the demand for personal care ingredients. The lifestyle change in developing countries and rise in purchasing power is driving the demand for personal care ingredients. The growing population coupled with increasing awareness regarding skin care and hair care is expected to boost market demand over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Changing lifestyle and increasing purchasing power of consumers in developing countries

1.2 Increasing demand for multifunctional ingredients

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Stringent government regulations

2.2 Growing demand for natural ingredients

Market Segmentation:

The global personal care ingredients market is segmented on the basis of ingredient, application, and region.

1. By Ingredient:

1.1 Emollients

1.2 Surfactants

1.3 Rheology Modifiers

1.4 Emulsifiers

1.5 Active Ingredients

1.6 Others

2. By End-Use:

2.1 Hair Care

2.2 Skin Care

2.3 Oral Care

2.4 Make-Up

2.5 Others

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Stepan Company

2. Croda International PLC

3. Lonza Group Ltd.

4. Evonik

5. DOW Chemical Company

6. Clariant

7. Wacker Chemie AG

8. Ashland

9. Solvay SA

10. Huntsman Corporation

11. Symrise AG

12. Givaudan SA

13. Lubrizol Corporation

14. Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.