Personal care Electricals in the UK-2018 Market Overview by Key Retailers Boots, Amazon, Space NK, Feelunique, Keith Haring, Clarisonic, BaByliss, John Lewis, GHD, Dyson, Sainsbury’s, Debenhams, Argos, Superdrug, Wilko, Shop Direct

“Personal care Electricals in the UK – 2018”, report forms part of GlobalData’s Home Retail Series series and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of British consumers for this category. The report analyses the market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.
Personal care electricals is the fastest growing sub-sector within the electricals market with sales forecast to grow by 16.9% over the next five years compared to 7.6% for the overall UK electricals market.
Scope
– Boots has seen its market share eroded by the rise of online pure-plays such as Amazon, as well as premium health & beauty retailers, such as Space NK and Feelunique.
– More consumers are buying into personal care electricals with 51.0% of shoppers surveyed stating that they had bought at least one of these items in the past 12 months, compared to 44.3% in 2016.
Reasons to buy
– Use our in-depth consumer insight to learn which areas within personal care electricals have the greatest growth potential to ensure that product offerings are catering to the needs of consumers.
– Understand what drives consumers to use a retailer for their purchases, such as price, range, and quality of personal care electricals as well as the key drivers in replacing these products, in order to maximize sales potential.
– Use our in-depth analysis of the leading retailers for personal care electricals in order to understand how to appeal shoppers and maximize market share.
Key Companies Mentioned:
Boots
Amazon
Space NK
Feelunique
Keith Haring
Clarisonic
BaByliss
John Lewis
GHD
Dyson
Sainsbury’s
Debenhams
Argos
Superdrug
Wilko
Shop Direct
Very
Littlewoods
Savers
Lookfantastic
Philips
Braun
Neutrogena
FOREO
ASDA
Panasonic
Tesco Direct
Olay
NuFACE
Tria
ASOS
B&M
TK Maxx
Aldi
Remington
Wahl
Revlon
SmoothSkin
Bliss
Silk’n Slide
Magnitone
JML
Toni & Guy
Bosch
TRESemme
Nicky Clarke
Vidal Sassoon
John Frieda
Oral B
Colgate
Waterpik
MolarClean
Glamoriser
Sonic Chic
Lee Stafford
Clinique
Homedics
Lumie Clear
Rio
Table of Contents
OVERALL VIEW
Overall summary
The market
The retailers
The consumer
SECTION 1 – ISSUES & STRATEGIES
Key issues and retailer strategies for success
SECTION 2 – THE MARKET
Market size and growth – total market
Market size and growth – hair removal
Market size and growth – electric toothbrushes
Market size and growth – hairstylers
Market size and growth – beauty tools
Market size and growth – hairdryers
Category growth and size: 2018-20
Online sales penetration
Channels of distribution
SECTION 3 – THE RETAILERS
