Personal care Electricals in the UK-2018 Market Overview by Key Retailers Boots, Amazon, Space NK, Feelunique, Keith Haring, Clarisonic, BaByliss, John Lewis, GHD, Dyson, Sainsbury’s, Debenhams, Argos, Superdrug, Wilko, Shop Direct

“Personal care Electricals in the UK – 2018”, report forms part of GlobalData’s Home Retail Series series and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of British consumers for this category. The report analyses the market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.

Personal care electricals is the fastest growing sub-sector within the electricals market with sales forecast to grow by 16.9% over the next five years compared to 7.6% for the overall UK electricals market.

– Boots has seen its market share eroded by the rise of online pure-plays such as Amazon, as well as premium health & beauty retailers, such as Space NK and Feelunique.

– More consumers are buying into personal care electricals with 51.0% of shoppers surveyed stating that they had bought at least one of these items in the past 12 months, compared to 44.3% in 2016.

– Use our in-depth consumer insight to learn which areas within personal care electricals have the greatest growth potential to ensure that product offerings are catering to the needs of consumers.

– Understand what drives consumers to use a retailer for their purchases, such as price, range, and quality of personal care electricals as well as the key drivers in replacing these products, in order to maximize sales potential.

– Use our in-depth analysis of the leading retailers for personal care electricals in order to understand how to appeal shoppers and maximize market share.

Boots

Amazon

Space NK

Feelunique

Keith Haring

Clarisonic

BaByliss

John Lewis

GHD

Dyson

Sainsbury’s

Debenhams

Argos

Superdrug

Wilko

Shop Direct

Very

Littlewoods

Savers

Lookfantastic

Philips

Braun

Neutrogena

FOREO

ASDA

Panasonic

Tesco Direct

Olay

NuFACE

Tria

ASOS

B&M

TK Maxx

Aldi

Remington

Wahl

Revlon

SmoothSkin

Bliss

Silk’n Slide

Magnitone

JML

Toni & Guy

Bosch

TRESemme

Nicky Clarke

Vidal Sassoon

John Frieda

Oral B

Colgate

Waterpik

MolarClean

Glamoriser

Sonic Chic

Lee Stafford

Clinique

Homedics

Lumie Clear

Rio

Table of Contents

OVERALL VIEW

Overall summary

The market

The retailers

The consumer

SECTION 1 – ISSUES & STRATEGIES

Key issues and retailer strategies for success

SECTION 2 – THE MARKET

Market size and growth – total market

Market size and growth – hair removal

Market size and growth – electric toothbrushes

Market size and growth – hairstylers

Market size and growth – beauty tools

Market size and growth – hairdryers

Category growth and size: 2018-20

Online sales penetration

Channels of distribution

SECTION 3 – THE RETAILERS

