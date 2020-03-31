Natural fatty acids and their various derivatives are predominantly used in a wide range of industries such as personal and household care, plastics, rubber and detergents among others. Stearic acid, fractionated fatty acids, distilled fatty acids, polyunsaturated acids such as tall oil fatty acids and oleic acids are various types of natural fatty acids used across the globe. Raw materials such as palm, palm kernel oils and coconut are used in the production of natural fatty acids. The growing demand for natural fatty acids from the end-user industries such as personal and household care, plastics, rubber and detergents across the globe is predicted to drive the global natural fatty acids market in the years to come.Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for natural fatty acids in the next six years. The main reason for this is the mounting demand for natural fatty acids from developing countries such as India, China, Indonesia and Thailand. In addition, the countries in the regions like Africa, South America and the Middle East are showing swift economic growth since the last few years. Moreover, the U.S. and European countries are progressively recovering from the economic downturn. All such industrial and economic factors are creating a positive outlook for the global industrial circumstances. Considering this outlook, the rubber and plastic industries are projected to record an outstanding growth in the future.

There is an exceptional market potential for the rubber and plastics industry, especially the natural fatty acids industry in the emerging countries such as India, China and Brazil. The growing demand for natural fatty acids in the industries such as personal and household care, plastics, rubber and detergents is expected to drive the global natural fatty acids market in the coming years. The major players in the natural fatty acids market are principally focusing on the developing countries for tapping their massive market potential. The foremost players operating in the natural fatty acids market are installing robust manufacturing facilities in these developing nations to fulfill the swiftly rising local demand for natural fatty acids. Therefore, the global natural fatty acids market is anticipated to experience a sizeable growth in the near future.

Some of the major companies operating in the global natural fatty acids market are BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Ashland Inc., Arizona Chemicals, Baerlocher GmbH, Chemithon Corporation, Behn-Meyer Holding AG, Chemol Company Inc., Chiba Fatty Acid Co. Ltd., Chemrez Technologies Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Ltd., Croda Industrial Chemicals, Eastman Chemical, Ecoprocessors International Limited, Faci S.p.A., Ferro Corporation, Godrej Industries Ltd., Hobum Oleochemicals GmbH, Hudong Household Auxiliaries Company Limited, LG Chemicals, Mazzoni, Oleo Chemical A.S., Oleochem India Pvt. Ltd., Oleon N.V., Oleoquimica Brazil, Oxiteno, Raj Chemicals, Servotech India Ltd., VVF Ltd., Zibo Fenbao Chemical Co., Ltd., Yueyang Ch-Cheng Oleochemicals Co. Ltd., Vale Mining, Wilmar International Limited, Vantage Oleochemicals, Wujiang Jinyu Lanolin Co., Ltd., among others.