Permethrin Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2028

Permethrin is a complex compound which is used as a toxin for various insecticides. Permetrin molecule is used in applications including pharmaceutical agrochemicals and others. Permetrin is chiefly used as insecticide in agricultural applications. It acts as a lethal pesticide for bees, hence used to protect crops from bees. Other parasites are also killed by using permethrin. Permethrin is also used in domestic insect controlling activities. Woolen textiles are also protected from insect attack by using permethrin. One of the major pharmaceutical application of permethrin in human beings is to treat head lice. Permethrin is sold in the form of a cream or lotion for the treatment of scabies and head lice. Wheat, maize, cotton, and alfalfa are few number of the crops which are protected by pesticides made from permethrin. It is also used as a mosquito repellent. Permethrin is sold in the market with many brand names including Nix, Acticin, Elimite, Clearkin, DAT, Gzlthrin, and many others. Increasing uses of permethrin in various industries is expected to push its demand, during the forecast period.

Global Market Dynamics

High toxicity of permetrin for insects is pushing its demand from various insecticidal applications

Permetrin is highly lethal for various parasites and it also acts as a repellent for many insects. These properties of permethrin are pushing the demand for permethrin, in the market. Pharmaceutical uses of permethrin including its use for head lice treatment, are increasing at a good pace. Increasing health awareness and growing population is driving the pharmaceutical industry at a high rate, which is in turn pushing the permethrin demand from pharmaceutical applications. Growing demand for insecticides and pesticides from agricultural industry is also pushing permethrin demand from agricultural industry. Increasing household uses of permethrin are also accelerating its demand from various household applications.

Stringent regulations on permethrin use in various applications

Permethrin being a highly toxic substance has restricted uses in few application with only limited amount. Various regulations, by Food and Drug Administration of different countries, can act as the restraining factor for the permethrin market growth in a robust manner, during the forecast period.

Current trends: Innovation and research & developments in the permethrin market

Major share of the permethrin demand is accounted by the pharmaceutical, whereas research and innovations are going on to find out its new applications. High concentration permethrin products are only available on prescription in U.S. Therefore, the quest for improved products in combination with other substances is underway through research and development in this market.

Global Permethrin Market Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global permethrin market can be segmented as:

Lice Treatment

Insecticide

Nematicide

Acaricide

Wood preservative

On the basis of end use industry, the global permethrin market can be segmented as:

Pharmaceuticals

Agricultural

Other Industries

Permethrin Market: Regional Outlook

Increasing incidences of head lice in developed and developing countries, has been observed in last few years. Permethrin is used as an effective in ingredient in the head lice medicine and its demand is increasing from developed and developing regions. North America accounted for the large share of the permethrin demand and is expected to grow with a decent rate, during the forecast period. Asia pacific followed North America, in terms of demand. Europe is expected to be third largest market for the permethrin sales, while Middle East & Africa and Latin America contributes a smaller share of the global permethrin market. High growth in has been observed from the emerging and highly populated regions such as Asia Pacific. Dense population in the region can be a favorable environment for the spread of head lice, which is driving the demand for the permethrin demand. Growing agricultural industry and increasing demand for insecticides and pesticides from this industry is accelerating the demand for permethrin from Asia Pacific.

Global Permethrin Market Participants

