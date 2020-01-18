Permanent Self-Seal Bubble Bags Market Share, Growth, Trends | Outlook, Forecast 2017 – 2025

In today’s world, the basis of packaging lies in safeguarding its products at a time before the product is purchased or during its transportation. Several options in the packaging world today offer greater appealing values to the product from diverse industries and bubble bags are one of that protective packaging solution that sticks to the basic property of protection. Permanent self-seal bubble bags are multi-layer plastic bubble films with superior safety features coupled with permanent closures that protect the delicate products from any damage due to sudden impact, vibration or shaking during delivery between manufacturers, retailers, distributors and the end consumers.

Permanent self-seal bubble bags provides smooth interior which makes easy placing and removing of products whereas the robust bubble from outside provides extra protection to the product during transit. Key players across the globe readily prefer polyethylene (PE) bubble film for manufacturing of self-seal bubble bags. Permanent self-seal bubble bags are applied in safe shipping of electronic products such as transistor, registers, etc. as well as in the delivery of sensitive products such as ceramics, glass, porcelain, etc.

Permanent Self-Seal Bubble Bags Market: Drivers & Restraints

End-use industries such as consumer electronics, E-commerce, FMCG, etc. are key factors to encourage continuous growth in the global permanent self-seal bubble bags market. Moreover increasing number of value-added applications from the safety of products to its safe delivery and carriage, the permanent self-seal bubble bags market is expected to witness new investments especially in the developing economies.

However, sustainability of the global permanent self-seal bubble bags market depends purely on the price as well as the supply of raw materials. Also, the presence of both global as well as local packaging firms has created a highly competitive environment for permanent self-seal bubble bags market.

Permanent Self-Seal Bubble Bags Market: Segmentation

The permanent self-seal bubble bags market is segmented as follows

On the basis of material used, the permanent self-seal bubble bags market is segmented into:

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyester (PET)

Polyamide (PA)

Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

On the basis of product type, the permanent self-seal bubble bags market is segmented into:

Clear bags

Opaque bags

On the basis of end-use applications, the permanent self-seal bubble bags market is segmented into:

Industrial Packaging

Healthcare Packaging

Stationary Packaging

Electronics Packaging

E-commerce Packaging

Retail Packaging

Others

Permanent Self-Seal Bubble Bags Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the permanent self-seal bubble bags market is segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The demand for protective packaging in the APAC market is supposed to be relatively high as compared to other regions of the world owing to steep growth in the manufacturing sector over the last few decades. The bubble bags market in the developing economies such as China, India, ASEAN countries, etc. are projected to observe a robust growth in terms of revenue and is likely to continue during the next decade. Production of polymers such as polyethylene and polyethylene terephthalate used in manufacturing in self-seal bubble bags is largest in Europe and North America region.

Moreover, the growing E-commerce industry is anticipated to drive an exponential growth of permanent self-seal bubble bags market during the forecast period. Also, Middle-East and African region is likely to have an above average growth in permanent self-seal bubble bags market as a result of swing in preference of clients towards novel forms of packaging, consequently driving more & more revenue in this market, during the forecast period.

Permanent Self-Seal Bubble Bags Market: Key Players

Some of the key players that currently operate in the global permanent self-seal bubble bags market include Uline, Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Huizhou Dc Creative Package Products Co., Ltd., Miller Supply Inc., International Plastics Inc., Poly Postal Packaging, Desco Industries Inc., Dynaflex Private Limited, Halol., Tip Corporation Sdn. Bhd., Weihai Fujingtang New Products Co., Ltd., and many others.