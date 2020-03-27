Permanent Adhesive Labels Market | Leading Companies Analysis, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts 2027

Adhesive labels market can be broadly fragmented into removable labels, repositionable labels and permanent adhesive labels. The labels with strong adhesives which are capable of enduring rough and tough usage are considered as permanent adhesive labels. Acrylic adhesives are majorly preferred for establishing a strong bond among the permanent adhesive label and the application surface. The globally increasing manufacturing output has resulted into the rise in demand for the permanent adhesive labels, while the increasing preference for non-adhesive labels such as in-mold labels has restrained the growth rate for the permanent adhesive labels market across the globe.

The aim of consumer products labeling by manufacturers is no more limited to attract target consumers at the point-of-sale or providing product related information, majority of the labels for consumer products are now designed to stick for the entire life cycle of the product. Permanent adhesive labels are capable of serving the purpose successfully. Consumer electronics and automotive industries are two of the prominent end-user of permanent adhesive labels. Although, alternative solutions are successively gaining strong traction from the end-user industries which includes in-mold labels.

Permanent adhesive labels have relatively higher probability of getting damaged over a long time period of usage as compared to in-mold labels. Furthermore, premium consumer product manufacturers are inclining towards direct printing on the product surface for maximum durability of surface decoration, rather than using permanent adhesive labels. These factors have restrained the permanent adhesive labels market across the globe.

As of 2018, China account for more than a quarter of the global manufacturing output, as well as leader in the motor vehicle production and electronics industry. All these factors are attributed to provide a winning imperative for the permanent adhesive labels in China over any other country. After China, Japan and South Korea are two of the prominent electronics industry in the world. The manufacturing sector of India and ASEAN countries are projected to witness promising growth during the next ten years, driving the permanent adhesive labels market in the Asia Pacific region.