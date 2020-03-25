Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Reaching at US$ 14.4 Billion Investment to 2024 Dominated by Angioplasty Balloon, Atherectomy, Thrombectomy and Hemodynamic Flow

New study on peripheral vascular devices market by Hemodynamic Flow Alteration, Embolic Protection, IVC Filters & Guidewires to 2024. In-depth assessment of market share, strategies of leading players in peripheral vascular devices market.

The peripheral vascular devices market is projected to reach USD 14.4 billion by 2024 from USD 10.3 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions. The report also studies micro markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total peripheral vascular devices market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.

Growth in peripheral vascular devices market is driven by the rising global prevalence of peripheral artery diseases, increasing geriatric population, and rising prevalence of diabetes. On the other hand, the availability of alternative treatments and product failures and recalls are the major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

“Atherectomy devices accounted for the larger share of the plaque modification devices market in 2018”

The peripheral vascular devices market report analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting peripheral vascular devices market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micro markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total peripheral vascular devices market.

Report studies the peripheral vascular devices market based on product and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

North America, which includes US and Canada, accounted for the largest share of the peripheral vascular devices market in 2018. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the rising incidence of peripheral vascular diseases (PVDs), growing geriatric population, and the strong presence of industry players in the region.

Prominent players in the peripheral vascular devices market are Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Abbott (US), Cardinal Health (US), iVascular (Spain), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), B. Braun Melsungen (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Biosensors International Group (Singapore), and BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany).

Medtronic is the leading player of the peripheral vascular devices market, accounting for the largest market share in 2017. The company mainly focuses on organic strategies in order to strengthen its position in the peripheral vascular devices market. It has been investing 7–8% of its total revenue on R&D for launching innovative products in the market.

