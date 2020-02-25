Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC) Market Forecast to 2025 by Value, Volume, CAGR, Revenue

This report studies the global market size of Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC) in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC) market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC) market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
BD Medical
C.R. Bard
Smiths Medical
B. Braun Melsungen
Terumo Medical
Retractable Technologies
NIPRO Medical
Hospira
GaltNeedleTech
Teleflex
Vygon
Medline Industries
Dukwoo Medical
Vigmed
MVM Life Science Partners
Shanghai Puyi Medical Instruments
Market size by Product
Ported Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC)
Non-Ported Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC)
Market size by End User
Hospitals
Clinics
ASCs
Other
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC) Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC) Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Ported Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC)
1.4.3 Non-Ported Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC)
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC) Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Hospitals
1.5.3 Clinics
1.5.4 ASCs
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC) Market Size
2.1.1 Global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC) Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC) Sales 2013-2025
2.2 Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC) Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC) Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC) Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC) Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC) Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC) Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC) Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC) Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC) Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC) Sales by Product
4.2 Global Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC) Revenue by Product
4.3 Peripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC) Price by Product
Continued…
