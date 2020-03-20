Periodontal Therapeutics Market: Asia Pacific to Post Strong Growth Rate

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Periodontal Therapeutics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global periodontal therapeutics market was valued at US$ 500 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2018 to 2026. The report suggests that increase in incidence of periodontal diseases is expected to drive demand for therapeutics used in the treatment of these diseases from 2018 to 2026.

Rise in measures adopted by local governments in North America to improve oral care among individuals, especially those suffering from untreated dental diseases, is likely to help the region sustain its share of the global periodontal therapeutics market. Substantial rise in the geriatric population and increase in awareness among consumers about dental health are anticipated to boost demand for periodontal therapeutics in the region.

Rise in focus of major players to increase market share through inorganic growth strategies and increase in burden of periodontal diseases across the globe are anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period. Surge in expenditure on oral health care services, especially in developed countries, is anticipated to boost demand for products used in the treatment of periodontal diseases. Additionally, increase in awareness about the benefits associated with the use of local antibiotics such as targeted drug delivery and controlled release of drug is expected to fuel the growth of the market from 2018 to 2026. However, side effects associated with the use of antibiotics and uninsured dental care in several developed and developing countries is likely to restrain the market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global periodontal therapeutics market based on product type and distribution channel. In terms of product type, the local antibiotics segment is anticipated to account for significant share of the market from 2018 to 2026. Growth of the segment is attributed to advantages offered by locally applied antibiotics such as reduction in the potential problems associated with the use of systemic antibiotic drugs and controlled release of the drug. The systemic antibiotics segment is likely to account for market share of 30.0% by 2026 due to continued preference for systemic antibiotics such as amoxicillin, azithromycin, and metronidazole among dental practitioners in low income countries.

The hospital pharmacies segment is expected to account for the leading share of the market by 2026. The segment is also likely to post the strongest growth rate during the forecast period. Drug stores accounted for over 12% market share in 2017. The segment is expected to lose market share during the forecast period owing to rise in the number of hospital pharmacies and retail pharmacies globally.

North America held the largest share of the global periodontal therapeutics market in 2017. High market share of the region is due to increase in measures to improve dental hygiene among the general population and development of novel therapeutics used in the treatment of periodontal diseases by major players. Countries in Asia Pacific are expected to witness increase in the population with periodontal diseases and exponential rise in the geriatric population. This is likely to drive the market in the region during the forecast period. Surge in expenditure on oral health care by individuals in countries in Europe is likely to propel the periodontal therapeutics market during the forecast period.

The report also provides profiles of leading players operating in the global periodontal therapeutics market. These include Den-Mat Holdings LLC, Dexcel Pharma, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., 3M Company, Oral Science, and Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.