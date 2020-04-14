Period Panties Market Major Key Players Analysis: Anigan, Clovia, Dear Kate, Knixwear, Lunapads International, Modibodi, PantyProp

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “Period Panties Market (Type – Reusable and Disposable; Style – Boy Shorts, Bikini, Briefs, Hipster, Others (Thongs, Shorts etc.); Size – Small, Medium, Large; Distribution Channel- Online and Offline (Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Drug Stores, Convenience Stores, Retail Stores)) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026,” the global period panties market was valued at US$ 67.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 279.3 Mn in terms of revenue by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2018 to 2026. Asia Pacific is projected to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increase in number of period panty brands and strong product innovation among manufacturers.

The usage of period panties has increased across the Asia Pacific region. Period panties involve an advanced technology which help in fighting bad odor, and has the ability to absorb ten times more than the regular menstrual cups or tampons. This in turn makes period panties more effective for women and helps them stay dry for a longer duration. Additionally, several brands such as Relieved Gal and Intimate Portal Secret Agent also provide a pouch in front of these panties to keep a heating pad to ease cramps.

By type, reusable period panties have the highest growth opportunities as reusable period panties are eco-friendlyand can be used as regular panties. These panties can be washed and used over and over again. These factors are majorly contributing to the growth of this segment. Moreover, period panties can be used in combination with tampons, sanitary pads, or menstrual cups.

By style, the briefs segment is expected to maintain its market share as these style period panties are ideal for working women and athletes. Brief style period panties are also used for normal white vaginal discharge. These factors are expected to drive the brief style period panties market during the forecast period.

By size, medium segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as compared to large and small size segment. The medium size segment is also expected to contribute highest market revenue over the forecasted period. The reason for the growth in medium size period panties segment is increased prevalence of obesity. Increased obesity is due to changes in food consumption, socioeconomic and demographic factors, lack of physical activity, and urbanization.

By distribution channel, the online distribution channel is expected to show the maximum growth rate during the forecast period. The reason for the growth is the rapid penetration of internet across the world, technological advancements, and rise in smartphone usage which is expected to accelerate the online store sales during the forecast period.

Geographically, in terms of revenue, North America held the largest market share in the period panties market in 2017. After North America, Europe has the largest share in the market. In North America, the U.S. is the highest revenue generating country in the period panties market. Although North America holds the largest market share, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. India and China have the highest growth rate as compared to other countries in the Asia Pacific region. Middle East & Africa and South America are anticipated to show slow growth as compared to the other regions of the world.

The period panties market consists of a large number of public and private players. Industry players focus on developing new products to satisfy the changing consumer demands. Product innovation, and advancements in technology used in fabrics are the key competitive strategies adopted by the top players in the period panties market. Anigan, Clovia, Dear Kate, Knixwear, Lunapads International, Modibodi, PantyProp, Harebrained, Adira, Flux, Fannypants, THINX Inc., WUKA, and Period Panteez are the key companies profiled in the research report. The report also offers competitive landscape of the key players in the period panties market.