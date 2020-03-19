Period Panties Market Leading Key Players: Anigan, Clovia, Dear Kate, Knixwear, Lunapads International, Modibodi, PantyProp, Harebrained

The period panties market report provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and key drivers playing a major role in the period panties market growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective of the period panties market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn), and volume (in Thousand Units), across different geographies, including Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Global Period Panties Market: Trends and Opportunities

Rise in number of working women and fitness enthusiasts has resulted in rise in demand for different types of sanitary products used during menstruation. The young consumers are gradually becoming sophisticated with increase in purchasing power, and also differentiate various period panties with varied features. Additionally, growing attention toward comfort and convenience for various activities such as sports & fitness is driving the demand for period panties. Furthermore, period panties are eco-friendly in nature which increases the demand for the product. All these factors are expected to drive the global period panties market during the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Period panties have an advanced technology which helps in fighting bad odor and has the ability to absorb ten times more than the regular menstrual cups or tampons. Additionally, several brands such as Relieved Gal and Intimate Portal Secret Agent provide a pouch in front of the panties to keep a heating pad to ease cramps. These factors are expected to accelerate the global period panties market during the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Global Period Panties Market: Key Segments

The report segments the global period panties market on the basis of type, style, size, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into reusable, and disposable. Based on style, the market is segmented into boy shorts, bikini, briefs, hipster, and others (thongs, shorts etc.). On the basis of size, the market has been classified into small, medium, and large. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline. The offline segment is further sub segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, drug stores, convenience stores, and retail stores.

In terms of country, the North America market is divided into the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Similarly, the Europe market is divided into U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa covers the G.C.C. countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, South America region includes Brazil, and Rest of South America. This report provides all the essential information required to understand the period panties market and its types.

Global Period Panties Market: Scope of the Study

The report includes key developments in the period panties market. Porter’s Five Force Analysis, which identifies bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat from new entrants, threat from substitutes, and degree of competition in the period panties market industry is also included in the report. Value chain analysis which shows work flow in the period panties market and identifies raw material suppliers, service providers, and distribution channels of this industry is covered in the report.

Segment trends and regional trends have been highlighted. It also covers segment-wise incremental opportunity analysis and price trend analysis (retail price). Furthermore, the report covers incremental opportunity analysis and identifies and compares segments’ attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The same has also been provided for each segmentation category i.e. type, style, size, distribution channel, and geography in the scope of the study. The report covers market structure analysis region-wise for the market.

Global Period Panties Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also includes competition landscape, which includes competition matrix, market structure analysis of major players in the global period panties market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiles of major players. The competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position and offerings have been considered while presenting competition matrix.

This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by leading players in the period panties market. Companies such as Anigan, Clovia, Dear Kate, Knixwear, Lunapads International, Modibodi, PantyProp, Harebrained, Adira, Flux, Fannypants, THINX Inc., WUKA, and Period Panteez are some of the major players operating within the global period panties market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.