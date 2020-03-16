Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Expected to Grow at 21.75 Billion in Revenue by 2023

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This report on the global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market is estimated to be US$ 10.73 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 21.75 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market spread across 145 Pages, Profiling 19 Companies and Supported with 73 Tables and 38 Figures is now available in this Research report.

Based on Component, the solutions segment is estimated to lead the perimeter intrusion detection systems market in 2018. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rise in demand for integration of visual alarm verification in video surveillance systems and video analytics.

“Based on Deployment Type, the open area segment is estimated to lead the perimeter intrusion detection systems market in 2018.”

Based on Deployment Type, the open area segment is expected to lead the perimeter intrusion detection systems market in 2018. Increased terrorist activities and rise in demand for perimeter intrusion detection systems from the transportation sector facilitates the deployment of security solutions in open areas, such as airports and railways.

“The Perimeter intrusion detection systems market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Based on Region, the perimeter intrusion detection systems market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America. This growth can be attributed to the increased terrorist activities and the rise in government funding. The Middle Eastern& African region has witnessed a massive amount of infrastructural development over the past few years, which has contributed to the increased need for security solutions.

Most Popular Companies in the Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market include are Honeywell International (US), FLIR Systems (US), Johnson Controls (US), Anixter (US), Axis Communications (Sweden), Schneider Electric (France), Senstar Corporation (Canada), RBtec Perimeter Security Systems (US), Southwest Microwave. (US), Advanced Perimeter Systems (UK), Fiber SenSys (US), CIAS Elettronica (Italy), UTC Climate, Controls & Security (US), Future Fibre Technologies (Australia), SORHEA (France), DeTekion Security Systems (US), Jacksons Fencing (UK), Harper Chalice Group (UK), SightLogix (US), PureTech Systems (US), D-Fence (Israel), Heras (Netherlands), Aventura Technologies (US), Godrej Security Solutions (India), Detection Technologies (UK).

Target Audience for Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market: Software Application Vendors, Hardware Vendors, Investors and Venture Capitalists, Network and System Integrators, Security Systems Suppliers, System Integrators.

