Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS) Market by Solution, Deployment Type, Vertical, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2014–2024

Perimeter intrusion detection system is a device that monitors and prevents any malicious activity inside a fixed area and reports those activities to security information and event management system. The growth of perimeter intrusion detection system market is due to the factors such as increasing risk of terrorism activities and infiltration, increasing government safety regulations, and need to reduce expenditure on manpower by installation of these systems.

Based on services in perimeter intrusion detection system market, system integration & consulting and managed services is expected to show high growth due to the increasing need of organization for integration and consulting of their security systems. North America is expected to generate highest revenue for the perimeter intrusion detection system industry due to the increasing concern of the regional governments over threat of terrorism activities.

Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/perimeter-intrusion-detection-system-market/report-sample

Latin America is also expected to show a significant growth in the perimeter intrusion detection system market, as the government of countries in the region are investing heavily to increase national safety. The PIDS solutions are used across various industrial verticals such as military & defence, government, transportation and critical infrastructure. The demand for such systems is expected to increase in the coming years because of the increasing adoption from commercial and industrial sectors.

Increased risk of terrorism and infiltration and the significant reduction in the manpower cost offered are the major factors that propel the demand for perimeter intrusion detection systems. Organizations across the world are rapidly deploying perimeter intrusion detection system due to stringent government regulations for improving safety, which leads to increased demand of perimeter intrusion detection system to ensure the efficient deployment, integration, upgradation and functioning of such systems. On the contrary, issues faced while integrating existing systems with new technologies, and high cost and false alarm rate are some of the factors that hinder the growth of perimeter intrusion detection system industry.

A huge demand of perimeter intrusion detection system shall surface in the open area segment in the coming years, as it covers a large area and offers volumetric protection. Transportation and commercial facilities are one of the largest users of perimeter intrusion detection system, who prefer open area deployment type, over other types.

With high defence budget and need for providing security against terrorism and infiltration, the governments worldwide are impelled to adopt technologies such as perimeter intrusion detection system. Increased concern for security from residential and commercial sectors, and need for fast detection of unwarranted activities are forcing organizations to opt for these solutions. In addition, the ability of these systems to reduce the manpower expenditure is also a hey growth driving factor for the perimeter intrusion detection system market.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=perimeter-intrusion-detection-system-market

The major companies operating in this industry include Honeywell International Inc, Flir Systems Inc., Tyco International PLC, Anixter International Inc., Axis Communications AB, Cisco, Glaxo SmithKline PLC, Senstar Corporation and Southwest Microwave Inc. The major target customers for perimeter intrusion detection system include government organisations and agencies, software application vendors, security system suppliers, consulting companies, and network and system integrators.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Google + | Facebook