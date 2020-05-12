Peri-implantitis Treatment Market (2018-2028) | Basic Pharma Life Science Pvt. Ltd., Prachi Pharmaceuticals Private Limited., Healthy Life Pharma Private Limited, Triveni chemicals.

Peri implant disease is associated with two main entities – peri-implantitis and peri-implant mucositis. Peri-implant mucositis is an inflammatory reversible reaction in the soft tissues which surrounds the dental implant. Peri-implantitis is defined as an inflammatory reaction with results in the loss of bone surrounding the tissues and the dental implant.Anaerobic plaque bacteria can show a bad effect on peri-implant tissue health which can lead to peri-implantitis disease. Inadequate distribution of the chewing pressure on the tissues surrounding the implant can cause peri-implantitis disease.Peri-implantitis treatment is a major concern as peri-implantitis disease leads to infection of the surrounding tissues, loosening of the artificial supports, and can also cause inflammatory processes. Peri-implantitis can result in bone loss around the implant and eventual loss of the implant.

Peri-implantitis treatment is needed when the occurrence of dental failures shows a major effect on the dental tissues and can lead to peri-implantitis disease. Bacterial infections play an important role in dental implant failures. Gram-negative anaerobes are mainly associated with dental implant failures such as Porphyromonas gingivalis, Bacteroides forsythus, Prevotella nigrescens, etc. Healthy peri-implant tissue acts as a biological barrier to the agents that can cause peri-implantitis disease. Destruction of healthy peri-implant tissue can lead to the bacterial contamination which spreads directly to the bone. Other factors that can develop peri-implantitis disease are the poor design of the implant, corrosion, excessive mechanical stress etc. Along with these factors, other etiological factors such as osteoporosis, smoking, radiation, and chemotherapy are responsible for peri-implantitis disease.

The destruction of crestal bone which is usually saucer-shaped, destruction of vertical bone leading to the formation of peri-implant pocket, bleeding of gums, toothache, swelling of peri-implant diseases are the symptoms of peri-implantitis disease. The parameters used in the diagnosis of peri-implantitis disease include clinical indices, bleeding on probing, mobility and peri-implant radiography. The peri-implantitis treatment can be done either by surgical methods or nonsurgical methods. The peri-implantitis treatment can be done only by antibiotics or antibiotics along with mechanical debridement. Laser treatment along with mechanical debridement can also be used for peri-implantitis treatment market. Tetracyclin is used for peri-implantitis treatment.

Peri-Implantitis Treatment: Market Dynamics

Increase in the use of dental implants for supporting prosthetic rehabilitation is expected to be an important driver of peri-implantitis treatment market. Increase in oral hygiene has increased dental visits which can drive the peri-implantitis treatment market. Increase in the aging population plays an important role in driving the demand for of peri-implantitis treatment market.In recent years, there has been a rise in awareness about of dental and oral care, which further act as the major fuel for the peri-implantitis treatment market . The high rate of smoking and increased tobacco use can fuel the peri-implantitis treatment market. The rise in the number of oral diseases can fuel the peri-implantitis treatment market. Advancement in technology leading to various dental techniques such as dental grafting drives the peri-implantitis treatment market. The high cost of dental implants can hinder the growth of peri-implantitis treatment market. Lack of skilled dental specialties can restrain the peri-implantitis treatment market.

Peri-implantitis Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global peri-implantitis Treatment market is segmented by method type and end user:

Segmentation by Method Type Surgical Treatment Mechanical Debridement Laser Debridement Open Flap Debridement Open Flap Debridement with guided bone generation. Non Surgical Treatment Surface Debridement Antibiotics ( Chlorhexidine Digluconate ) Others

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Dental Clinics



Peri-implantitis Treatment Market: Overview

The Peri implantits treatment can be done in two ways – surgical treatment and non-surgical peri-implantitis treatment. Surgical peri-implantitis treatment can be done along with laser treatment, open flash or can be with guided bone generation. Non-surgical peri-implantitis treatment can be done by surface debridement or only with the help of antibiotics like chlorhexidine Digluconate. Surface debridement involves bacterial decontamination of the implant surface.Peri-implantitis treatment done only with the help of antibiotics reduces the surface inflammation. Other antibiotics include tetracycline, citric acid etc. Surgical treatment holds a large revenue share in peri-implantitis treatment market because of the frequent failures of non-surgical methods and reduced risk factors.

Peri-implantitis Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

On the basis of geography, global peri-implantitis treatment market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold largest shares in the global peri-implantitis treatment market due to the availability of high healthcare expenditure. Europe is expected to hold the second largest market share in peri-implantitis treatment market due to the rise in geriatric population. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in revenue generation for peri-implantitis treatment market due to the large population in countries such as China, and India.

Peri-implantitis Treatment Market: Key Players

Peri-implantitis treatment market has many key players. Some of the key players present in global peri-implantitis treatment market are Pfizer Inc., Cadila Pharmaceuticals, and R.N. Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Basic Pharma Life Science Pvt. Ltd., Prachi Pharmaceuticals Private Limited., Healthy Life Pharma Private Limited, Triveni chemicals.