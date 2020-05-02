Perfusion Systems Market Size, Share, Trends and Future Growth Predictions till 2017 – 2022

This report on Perfusion Systems Market explores the current as well as future prospects of the market across the globe. The stakeholders of this report include perfusion systems and related devices manufacturing companies, organ preservation and devices providers, suppliers and distributors of perfusion systems and components, hospitals, medical colleges, biopharmaceutical industries, and research and development institutes, teaching hospitals and academic medical centers (AMCs), business research and consulting service providers, government bodies and regulatory authorities, and venture capitalists as well as new entrants planning to enter this market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global perfusion systems market with respect to the leading market segments based on major products segment, end users, and geographies.

The market size and forecast in terms of US$ million for each segment has been provided for the period from 2017 to 2022. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2022, considering 2016 as the base year. The market overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the perfusion systems market and could influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the market overview section in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different geographies. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global perfusion systems market.

To compute the market size, in-depth secondary research was done by the analysts of this report on the global perfusion systems market. Data points such as regional splits and market split by product type and end use type have been assimilated to arrive at the market estimates. TMR not only conducts forecasts in terms of value, but also evaluates the market on the basis of essential parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth. This helps providers to recognize the future opportunities as well predictability of the market.

On the basis of product type, the global perfusion systems market has been segmented into cardiopulmonary perfusion, cell perfusion, and ex vivo organ perfusion. Based on end-users, the global perfusion systems market has been bifurcated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), specialty clinics, and others. Geographically, the report takes stock of the potential of perfusion systems market in the regions of North America, Europe, Latin America, The Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ). Some of the key countries among these regions identified by the report that have considerable market for CT scanners are: the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, India, China, Malaysia, Thailand, GCC countries, South Africa, and Israel, and Nigeria. For each of these countries, the report provides revenue comparison based on product type and end users.

Global Perfusion Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

Koninkliijike Philips N.V., Hitachi Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, General Electricals Inc., Waters Medical Systems, Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd., Medtronic PLC, Siemens AG, Shimadzu Corporation, Accuray Incorporated, Organ Assist B.V., Organ Recovery Systems, Xvivo Perfusion AB, Paragonix Technologies, Inc., TransMedics, Inc., Bridge to Life Ltd., and OrganOx Ltd., Spectrum Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, and Getinge AB. For each of these companies, the report provides SWOT analysis, key recent developments, company’s basic business overview, strategic overview, and product offerings.

