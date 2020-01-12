Performance Analytics Market by Component, Analytics Type, Deployment Model, Vertical, Application, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2014-2024

Performance analytics is a tool that provides secure and simple access to key performance indicators and helps companies to enhance their services by providing accurate data required. The growing need to monitor and measure the performance of business and increasing focus of the companies towards optimal utility of resources has led to the emergence of performance analytics market across the globe.

The demand for predictive performance analytics is expected to increase during the forecast period, owing to its ability to predict future scenario by comprehensive analysis of historical and present conditions. During the forecast period, the performance analytics market is expected to account largest revenue from North America, on account of growing internet penetration, large investments made in cloud based solutions and early adoption of new and emerging technologies across the region.

The global performance analytics market is expected to grow in the coming years as large numbers of organizations have started to opt for such solutions. These solutions help companies to consistently change and transform their operations to a goal oriented business culture with simple integrated business applications, which can analyse and examine the business performance. Performance analytics solutions are used in various industries such as banking and finance, telecommunication, information technology, healthcare and energy and utilities.

The emergence of advanced vendor offering and growing adoption of cloud based performance analytics are the major trends observed in the market. Considering today’s competitive environment, companies are deploying various performance analytics applications that promote sales and marketing activities in order to help them to gain recognition among consumers and to increase the overall profitability of their business.

The technological advancements in the information technology is helping in the integration of various business processes with such solutions. Further, the increasing adoption of cloud based performance analytics solutions is also driving the performance analytics market.

Competitive Landscape of the Performance Analytics Industry

Some of the key players operating in the performance analytics market includes SAS Institute Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Optymyze, Siemens AG and Callidus Software Inc.

