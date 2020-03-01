Percutaneous Tibial Neuromodulation Devices Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2017-2027

The Percutaneous practices are used in surgical procedures on the soft tissues and bones of the foot. Neuromodulation is the process to regulate diverse populations of neurons by use of chemicals. The percutaneous tibial neuromodulation is a new advanced technique used in patients with overactive bladder (OAB) and improves the quality of life. The device uses electrical pulses to stimulate the tibial nerve, running posterior to the malleolus and elongated to the sacral nerve plexus. The whole process is called percutaneous tibial neuromodulation or percutaneous tibial neurostimulation. Increase in the prevalence of urological diseases and number of patients undergoing urological treatment is increasing significantly. Technological advancements in the medical field have resulted in increasing the number of procedures/medications for urological diseases, leading to rising in demand for tibial neuromodulation devices.

The neuromodulation devices are clinically accessed and provide safe, effective and minimally invasive treatment options. The percutaneous tibial neuromodulation devices are cost-effective and the procedure can be performed in office-based treatment centers. The device is helpful both to the professional and patient as it is portable and inexpensive therapy. The device is tested and is effective in both men and women. The common side effects are the pain, skin inflammation near the stimulation site. The procedure involves to place the electrode needle to the lower side of the leg slightly to the malleolus. The ground pad is fitted to the base of the device and followed to the heel bone on the leg. The patient is treated once per week and completes at least twelve therapy sessions.

Advancement in the tibial neuromodulator devices due to research and development and companies focus on organic growth will support the physicians with the wide range of devices used on an outpatient basis and offers new patients with new treatment procedure where conservative treatments do not work. This advancement will boost the percutaneous tibial neuromodulation devices in the near future

Percutaneous Tibial Neuromodulation Devices Market: Drivers and Restrains

Rising incidence of urological disease, increase in demand for minimally invasive procedure, usage in outpatient basis are the factors favoring market growth over the forecast period. The use of neuromodulator devices is gaining popularity and enabling surgeons the power, precision, and control needed for soft or hard tissue, bone modulation. The factors limiting the market growth is high treatment cost, less awareness about the devices and other treatment options prevailing in the market. Growth opportunities such as increasing market share through mergers and acquisitions and investing in emerging economics, technological advancement in percutaneous tibial neuromodulation devices is boosting the growth of the target market

Percutaneous Tibial Neuromodulation Devices Market: Segmentation

The global percutaneous tibial neuromodulation devicesmarket has been classified on the basis of application, end user and geography.

Based on the Application, the global percutaneous tibial neuromodulation devices market is divided into following:

Faecal Incontinence

Overactive Bladder

Based on the End User, the global percutaneous tibial neuromodulation devices market is divided into following:

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical centers

Clinics

Specialty Care Unit

Others

Percutaneous Tibial Neuromodulation Devices Market: Overview

The percutaneous tibial neuromodulation devices market is segment based on, application, end-user, and geography. Based on the application segment, the percutaneous tibial neuromodulation devices market is sub-segmented on the basis of faecal incontinence and overactive bladder. Based on application, the overactive bladder segment will fuel the market growth in the near future due to increase in the incidence of urinary incontinence. On the basis of an end user, the percutaneous tibial neuromodulation devices market is segmented on the basis of hospital, ambulatory surgical center, clinics, and specialty care units. Increase in the number of patient population will lead to a rise in the cost-effective and minimally invasive surgeries that will increase the demand for percutaneous tibial neuromodulation devices.

Percutaneous Tibial Neuromodulation Devices Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global percutaneous tibial neuromodulation devices market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to account for major share as according to world health organization, growth rate of geriatric population will be higher in developed nations, especially in the U.S., Japan, and several countries in Europe. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, around 89 million people would be aged over 65 years in the U.S. by 2050. Furthermore, around 40% people in Japan would be aged over 65 years by 2060. Significant economic development has led to an increase in healthcare availability in Asia Pacific region providing an opportunity for neuromodulator devices companies to penetrate Asia Pacific regions. These are some of the factors that will fuel the growth of the percutaneous tibial neuromodulation devices market during the forecast period.

Percutaneous Tibial Neuromodulation Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in global percutaneous tibial neuromodulation devices market are Cogentix Medical, Palex Medical SA, Medtronic plc. Rainbow Medical Group and others