Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market : Quantitative Market analysis, Current and Future Trends to 2015 – 2021

Peptic ulcer refers to the group of gastrointestinal disorders including gastritis, gastric ulcers, and Duodenal ulcers or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Drugs used for the treatment of peptic ulcer include those which reduce gastric ulcer secretion such as PPI and H2 receptor antagonists, acid neutralization agents such as antacids and antibiotics against H. pylori infection. However, these drugs are often used in combination for effective treatment. Depending upon the product type, peptic ulcer drugs market is segmented into proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), Potassium-Competitive Acid Blockers (P-CAB), antacids, H2 antagonists, antibiotics, and ulcer protective drugs. On the basis of indications, the market has been segmented into gastritis, gastric ulcers, duodenal ulcers, and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). By distribution channel, the global peptic ulcer drugs market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, private clinics, drug stores, retail pharmacies, and e-Commerce.

The global peptic ulcer drugs treatment market was valued at US$ 32,200 Mn in 2014. North America led the global market 2014, accounting for 41.2% share of total global market revenue. The surge in use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID) such as aspirin and growing awareness regarding treatment options for peptic ulcers are factors expected to drive the growth of the peptic ulcer drugs market in North America. The market in Europe accounted for a second largest share of 25.8%, primarily due to easy availability of successful treatment options for peptic ulcers in the region.

Revenue from the global peptic ulcer drugs market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period and is expected to be valued at US$ 40,004.3 Mn by 2022 end. North America is expected to remain the dominant market, contributing 41.5% share to the global peptic ulcer drugs market in terms of revenue. The PPI and H2 antagonist product segments collectively accounted for 79.2% revenue share in 2014. The gastric ulcer indication segment was valued at US$ 5,279.8 Mn in 2014 and is expected to register the highest CAGR of 3.0% over the forecast period.

Request For Sample Report-https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3704

Factors driving the growth of the global peptic ulcer drugs market include growing prevalence of peptic ulcers, increasing adoption of peptic ulcer drugs over surgery, R&D stimulation through government policies, increasing a number of generic manufacturers of peptic ulcer drugs, changes in disease management etc. Furthermore, factors such as growing prevalence of stress-induced ulcers due to changing lifestyle and diet, increasing smoking rate, and progressive population of geriatrics are anticipated to promote the growth of the global peptic ulcer drugs market over the forecast period. However, side effects of peptic ulcer drugs, poor pipeline productivity, and changes in pricing policies of drugs are factors expected to hamper the growth of the global peptic ulcer drugs market during this period.

Request For TOC-https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/3704

Top players in the global peptic ulcer drugs market covered in this report are Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca plc., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Eisai Co. Ltd., Yuhan Corporation, and GlaxoSmithKline Plc.