Pen Needles Market with Industry Capacity, Future Prospects, Economic Aspect and Forecast To 2024

Pen Needles Market report includes (5 Year Forecast 2019-2024) that provides market Overview, Classification, Industry Value, Price, Cost and Gross Profit. It conjointly offers in-intensity insight of the Pen Needles industry masking all vital parameters along with Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, and Pen Needles market Share via Region. Pen Needles industry report includes an extensive analysis of competition by topmost prime manufacturers (BD, Novo Nordisk, Artsana, B. Braun, Terumo, Ypsomed, Owen Mumford, HTL-Strefa, Beipu, Kangdelai, Ulticare, Allison Medical, Dongbao) which providing information such as company profiles, raw material suppliers, trader’s, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Pen Needles market report also provides a basic summary of the business together with definitions, classifications, applications and business chain structure.

Instantaneous of Pen Needles Market: Insulin Pen needles are used in conjunction with injection pens to deliver injectable medications into the body. An insulin pen needle consists of a hollow needle which is embedded in a plastic hub and attaches to injection pens. Pen needles come in a variety of needle lengths and diameters and are used by both health professionals and patients for injection of a variety of medications. They are commonly used by people with diabetes who often require multiple daily insulin injections.

Market Segment by Type, Pen Needles market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

Standard Insulin Pen Needles

Safety Insulin Pen Needles

Market Segment by Applications, Pen Needles market report focuses on the position and outlook for major applications/end users, sales size, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

Home Use

Medical Institutions

Others

Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis:

Scope of Pen Needles Market:

After several months of survey and research, research group obtains the following conclusions:

1. In the last several years, Global market of Insulin Pen Needles developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 4.87%. In 2016, Global Revenue of Insulin Pen Needles is nearly 1456 M USD; the actual production is about 12333 M Unit.

2. The global average price of Insulin Pen Needles is in the decreasing trend, from 121.7 USD/K Unit in 2012 to 118.0 USD/K Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

3. The classification of Insulin Pen Needles includes Standard Insulin Pen Needles and Safety Insulin Pen Needles, and the proportion of Standard Insulin Pen Needles in 2016 is about 95%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Insulin Pen Needles is widely used for Home and Medical Institutions. The most proportion of Insulin Pen Needles is for home use, and the proportion in 2016 is about 92%.

4. North America is the largest supplier of Insulin Pen Needles, with a production market share nearly 43.5% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Insulin Pen Needles Media, enjoying production market share nearly 38.7% in 2016.

5. Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 41% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 30%.

6. Market competition is not intense. BD, Novo Nordisk, Artsana, B. Braun, Terumo, Ypsomed, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Pen Needles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 1940 million US$ in 2024, from 1530 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Pen Needles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

