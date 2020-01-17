Pen Needles Market Growing at 11.2% CAGR and to Reach US$ 3.4 Billion by 2023 Driven by Insulin and Growth Hormones

Click Here to Download Free PDF Papers of Pen Needles Market Study Now at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=313502 .

The pen needles market demand and growth overview by Standard Pen Needles and Safety Pen Needles types, Insulin, GLP-1, Growth Hormone applications and Retail, Non-Retail mode of distributions to 2023. It analyzes market based on type, needle length, therapy, & mode of purchase. Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, & new product launches in pen needle market.

Pen needles market is projected to reach USD 2.81 Billion by 2021 from USD 1.65 Billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. Growth in market can be attributed to favorable reimbursement environment and government support in selected countries. In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the pen needles market

“By type, the safety pen needles segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

Objectives of Pen Needles Market Study includes Market Definition, Market Scope, Years Considered for the Study, Currency with Limitations and Global Stakeholders. Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. Report analyzes markets for various pen needles across regions.

The size of the global pen needle market and estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets. Various secondary sources such as directories, industry journals, databases such as Hoover’s, Bloomberg Business, Factiva, and Avention, and annual reports of the companies have been used to identify and collect information useful for the study of this market. Primary sources such as experts from both supply and demand sides have been interviewed to obtain and validate information as well as to assess dynamics of this market.

Global pen needles market witness’s high competitive intensity as there are several big and many small firms with similar product offerings. These companies adopt various strategies (new product launches, acquisitions, and geographical expansions) to increase their market shares and to establish a strong foothold in the global market.

Prominent players in pen needles market include Becton, Dickinson, and Company (U.S.), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Ypsomed Holdings AG (Switzerland), Owen Mumford, Ltd. (U.K.), HTL-STREFA S.A. (Poland), B. Braun Melsungen (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan), UltiMed, Inc. (U.S.), Allison Medical, Inc. (U.S.), and Artsana S.p.a. (Italy).

Pen needles market, based on needle length, is segmented into 4mm, 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, and 12mm. 8mm needle length segment is expected to account for largest share of market in 2016. However, pen needles with 4mm length are expected to grow at highest CAGR in market, by needle length.

Pen needles market defines the growth by 8mm pen needles segment is expected to account for largest share of pen needles market, by needle length, in 2016. Insulin therapy segment is expected to dominate pen needles market, by therapy, in 2016. Growth in insulin therapy segment can be attributed to increasing use of insulin by diabetic population & increasing awareness about insulin self-administration among type 1 & type 2 diabetes patients.

