Pen Needles Market 2019 – Global Manufacturers, Industry Size, Applications, Opportunity and Forecast

Pen Needles Market Overview by Used for Insulin, GLP-1, Growth Hormone Therapy in North America, Europe and Africa Region – Report on Shares, Strategies, Products, Distribution Networks & Manufacturing Capabilities

Global pen needles market witness’s high competitive intensity as there are several big and many small firms with similar product offerings. In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks, & manufacturing capabilities of leading players in pen needles market. These companies adopt various strategies (new product launches, acquisitions, and geographical expansions) to increase their market shares and to establish a strong foothold in the global market.

Download Free PDF Brochure of Pen Needles Market Study Report Now Available at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=313502 .

The pen needles market is expected to reach 3.4 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 2.0 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period. Objectives of Pen Needles Market Study includes Market Definition, Market Scope, Years Considered for the Study, Currency with Limitations and Global Stakeholders. Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. Report analyzes markets for various pen needles across regions.

“By type, the safety pen needles segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.”

Pen needles market report analyzes market based on type, needle length, therapy, & mode of purchase. Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, & new product launches in pen needle market.

The size of pen needle market and estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets. Various secondary sources such as directories, industry journals, databases such as Hoover’s, Bloomberg Business, Factiva, and Avention, and annual reports of the companies have been used to identify and collect information useful for the study of this market.

Get 20% Discount on Pen Needles Market Research Report Now at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=313502 .

Pen needles market, based on needle length, is segmented into 4mm, 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, and 12mm. 8mm needle length segment is expected to account for largest share of market in 2016. However, pen needles with 4mm length are expected to grow at highest CAGR in market, by needle length. Primary sources such as experts from both supply and demand sides have been interviewed to obtain and validate information as well as to assess dynamics of this market.

Prominent players in pen needles market include Becton, Dickinson, and Company (U.S.), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Ypsomed Holdings AG (Switzerland), Owen Mumford, Ltd. (U.K.), HTL-STREFA S.A. (Poland), B. Braun Melsungen (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan), UltiMed, Inc. (U.S.), Allison Medical, Inc. (U.S.), and Artsana S.p.a. (Italy).

More Information on “Pen Needles Market by Type (Standard Pen Needles, Safety Pen Needles), Needle Length (4mm, 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, 12mm), Therapy (Insulin, GLP-1, Growth Hormone), Mode of Purchase (Retail, Non-Retail) – Trends & Global Forecasts to 2021” Research Report https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=313502 .

8mm pen needles segment is expected to account for largest share of pen needles market, by needle length, in 2016. Insulin therapy segment is expected to dominate pen needles market, by therapy, in 2016. Growth in insulin therapy segment can be attributed to increasing use of insulin by diabetic population & increasing awareness about insulin self-administration among type 1 & type 2 diabetes patients.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report can help established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one, ora combination of the below mentioned five strategies.