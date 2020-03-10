Pelvic Floor Stimulation Therapy Market Report Explored in Latest Research 2016 – 2024

Pelvic floor stimulation therapy market: Overview

Pelvic floor stimulation (PFS) therapy is a nonsurgical process that activates the nerves and muscle mechanism of the pelvic floor. PFS therapy is frequently prescribed to strengthen the neuromuscular mechanism of the pelvic floor for the treatment of urinary incontinence. With the help of pelvic floor stimulation therapy, patients suffering from urinary incontinence can regain control over their bladder muscle and the muscles around it.

Pelvic floor stimulation therapy involves controlled electrical or magnetic stimulation with non-implantable stimulators to the nerves of the pelvic floor and bladder. The electrodes are placed around the gonads and the rectum or around the anus. The frequency and amplitude of the stimulating pulses, their duration, the number of treatments per day, and the overall duration of the treatment cycle depend on the type and severity of the incontinence. Pelvic floor stimulation therapy exercises the precise muscles involved in the excretion of urine, no surgery is required, and patient participation is also kept to a minimum.

Pelvic floor stimulation therapy market: Trends and Drivers

Weakening of the pelvis floor muscles, menopause, obesity, constipation, urinary tract infections, and alcoholism are the main causes of urinary incontinence. The increasing prevalence of these conditions, added to the expanding global geriatric population, is the major driver for the global pelvic floor stimulation therapy market. The increasing healthcare awareness among patients and healthcare professionals in developing countries is also driving the demand from the global pelvic floor stimulation therapy market. On the other hand, the high prices of pelvic floor stimulation devices may hinder the growth of the market in the coming years.

According to the U.S. National Institutes of Health, in 2012, approximately 13 million adult women and 6 million adult males above the age of 40 years were suffering from urinary incontinence in the U.S. alone. UK health data suggests that 4 in 100 adult males and 1 in 5 adult women are suffering from this disorder. As per the Canadian Incontinence Foundation, 3.3 million Canadians above the age of 40 years, equating about 10% of the total population, suffer from some kind of urinary incontinence. This has led to government agencies supporting pelvic floor stimulation therapy, which is likely to lead to better reimbursement options and thus increasing demand in the coming years.

Pelvic floor stimulation therapy market: Segmentation

The global pelvic floor stimulation therapy market can be segmented according to geography and type of stimulator. Geographically, the market for pelvic floor stimulation therapy can be segmented into North American, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Of these, North America holds the highest share in the global market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

On the other hand, the market for pelvic floor stimulation therapy can be segmented into two segments by stimulator type, namely electrical devices and magnetic devices. The electric devices segment accounts for a major share due to the established popularity of these devices among clinicians and patients, whereas magnetic devices were introduced relatively recently and are yet to become popular on a large scale.

Pelvic floor stimulation therapy market: Competitive Landscape

There are many companies operating in the global pelvic floor stimulation therapy market, out of which Liberty, Athena, Active Life Technologies, and Mediwatch are the major manufacturers of electrical pelvic floor stimulation devices, while EMD Medical Technologies, MCube Technology and Iskra Medical are the key players in the market for magnetic pelvic floor stimulation devices.

