Pellicle Beamsplitters Market 2019 Trends, Review and Analysis

Pellicle Beamsplitters are very thin nitrocellulose membranes bonded to lapped aluminum frames that feature no ghost images from second surface reflections. Pellicle beamsplitters are very thin, lightweight polymer membranes stretched and bonded over a flat aluminum frame. Due to the thinness of the membrane, images from secondary reflections are eliminated. In addition to this feature, pellicles technology is resistant to mechanical shock and climate variations, and also has multiple wavelength versatility. These are features that systems requiring beamsplitters may want to take advantage of, so to make it easier, pellicle beamsplitters include mounting holes underneath the frame for easier integration. High quality pellicles can be either uncoated or coated to produce a range of reflections necessary for various applications. Uncoated, high quality pellicles have a reflectivity of approximately 8 percent, and work well for applications, such as beam sampling. As opposed to uncoated pellicles technology, coated high quality pellicles produce equal reflectivity and transmission over a wide percentage of reflections.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pellicle Beamsplitters market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Pellicle Beamsplitters value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Coated Pellicle Beamsplitters

Uncoated Pellicle Beamsplitters

Segmentation by application:

Laser Sampling

Optical

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Thorlabs, Inc.

Edmund Optics

Newport Corporation

Optosigma

CVI Laser Optics

National Photocolor Corp.

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

