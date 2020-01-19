Pellet Fuel Market 2019 Growth Opportunities, Supply, Demand, Consumption, Types, Applications, Sale and Outlook

A new market study, titled “Global Pellet Fuel Market Research Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Pellet Fuel Market



The global Pellet Fuel market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Pellet Fuel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pellet Fuel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

German Pellets

Enviva

Pinnacle

Vyborgskaya Cellulose

Rentech

RWE Innogy

Graanul Invest Group

Green Circle Bio Energy

Zilkha Biomass Energy

International WoodFuels

General Biofuels

BlueFire Renewables

Pacific BioEnergy

Protocol Energy

Pfeifer Group

Biomass Secure Power

Viridis Energy

Westervelt

New Biomass Holding

Energex

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Industrial Waste and Co-Products

Food Waste

Agricultural Residues

Energy Crops

Virgin Lumber

Segment by Application

Thermal Energy (Heat)

Feedstock (biofuels)

Power Generation

Direct

Cofiring



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



