Peer-to-Peer Lending Market to Rise at 48.2% CAGR with Demand for Simpler Methods to Obtain Student Loan

The global peer-to-peer (P2P) lending market is expected in a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) to find players following the trend of building tactical alliances to stretch their presence in small business loan divisions. This could be evidenced by the partnership between Prosper Marketplace, Inc. and OnDeck announced in the recent past. In order to improve its product portfolio, Prosper Marketplace also purchased American Healthcare. Using the strategy of collaboration with reliable investors, LendingClub Corporation is observed to target startups. Offering innovative solutions focused on the student demographic could be another trend observed in the market.

TMR prophesies the global P2P lending market to expand at a 48.2% CAGR during the completion of the forecast tenure 2016-2024. The market could be worth a US$897.85 bn by the final forecast year. By end user, small business is expected to account for a larger share of the market while rising at a 48.8% CAGR. By region, North America showcased its dominance over the market in the recent years.

Simplification of Modes Used for P2P Lending Spurs Demand

Demand for P2P lending is anticipated to gain impetus in the near future due to the availability of simplified modes such as enhanced online interfaces. Technological advancement could be key for the growth of the world P2P lending market. Borrowers could receive instant updates about the amount of funds present in their bank accounts and completion of the lending process or seek funding online. Massive demand for simpler ways of getting student loans sanctioned supported by rising population of students is expected to bode well for the market. It could be cashed in on by vendors for gaining traction in terms of revenue share.

Download PDF Sample for this Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=10835

Today, lending and borrowing are said to have become an easier process due to the advent of advanced technologies such as prediction software that estimates the borrower’s financial capability to repay loans and also calculates loan amounts based on different factors.

Borrowers Turning to Banks could Pose Possible Risk to Market

The international P2P lending market could be risked by the turning away of borrowers and finding more interest in other professional lenders including banks. There is a huge pressure on conventional lenders as well as banks to improve their interest rates owing to the ongoing battle of securing a larger market share. Consequently, the future of the market could be dented due to the rise of schemes offering high interest rates on savings. Moreover, defaults in loan repayment increasing direct risks that investors are exposed to are foreseen to hamper the demand in the market.