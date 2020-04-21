Peer-to-peer Lending Market – Rise at 48.2% CAGR with Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted for the Forecast Period

According to expert analysts, the global peer-to-peer lending market was worth US$26.16 bn in 2015. This revenue is further expected to grow up to US$897.85 bn by the end of 2024. This growth is predicted to occur at meteoric and phenomenal CAGR of 48.2% during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024.

Demand for P2P lending is anticipated to gain impetus in the near future due to the availability of simplified modes such as enhanced online interfaces. Technological advancement could be key for the growth of the world P2P lending market. Borrowers could receive instant updates about the amount of funds present in their bank accounts and completion of the lending process or seek funding online. Massive demand for simpler ways of getting student loans sanctioned supported by rising population of students is expected to bode well for the market. It could be cashed in on by vendors for gaining traction in terms of revenue share.

Today, lending and borrowing are said to have become an easier process due to the advent of advanced technologies such as prediction software that estimates the borrower’s financial capability to repay loans and also calculates loan amounts based on different factors.

The international P2P lending market could be risked by the turning away of borrowers and finding more interest in other professional lenders including banks. There is a huge pressure on conventional lenders as well as banks to improve their interest rates owing to the ongoing battle of securing a larger market share. Consequently, the future of the market could be dented due to the rise of schemes offering high interest rates on savings. Moreover, defaults in loan repayment increasing direct risks that investors are exposed to are foreseen to hamper the demand in the market.

However, there could be strong growth opportunities available in China and India because of their colossal population base. Furthermore, there is a wide gap between the willingness of P2P lending vendors to expand their business and inaccessibility to credit modes that needs to be fulfilled. Asia Pacific could also offer lucrative prospects on the back of rising loan requirement of SMEs in its emerging economies.

The information presented in this review is based on a TMR report, titled “Peer-to-peer (P2P) Lending Market (End User – Consumer Credit, Small Business, Student Loan, and Real Estate; Business Model – Traditional P2P Model and Marketplace Lending Model) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024.”

The global P2P lending market has been segmented as presented below:

Global P2P Lending Market by End User

Consumer Credit

Small Business

Student Loan

Real Estate

Global P2P Lending Market by Business Model

Traditional P2P Model

Marketplace Lending Model

Global P2P Lending Market by Region