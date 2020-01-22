Peer-to-peer Lending Market 2019-2025| Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | CircleBack Lending, Lending Club, Peerform

The peer-to-peer lending market has already witnessed several positive outcomes and also had a huge impact over the finance sector, however, there are no chances that the growth of the market will slow down anytime in coming few years. Moreover, technological developments, uninterrupted innovations as well as supportive guidelines is expected to impel the industry across the globe to unforeseen levels, besides continuously transforming the way we interpret the finance and lending process.

One of the major factor expected to drive peer-to-peer lending market in upcoming years is rising developing markets on account of development in knowledge of lending at marketplace, better transparency for investment as well as reduced rates of interest to consumers.

The global Peer to Peer Lending Market size is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of xx.x % over the forecast period (2018-2025), and reach to $ xxxxxx million by the end of 2025. The global peer to peer lending market has been segmented by different end-user, business model and geography. Further, end-user segment of the market has been bifurcated into small business loans, consumer credit loans, student loans and real estate loans. End-user segment of the peer to peer lending market dominates the global market with significant share because of its small business loans division. Moreover, small business loans sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast spell.

Likewise, business model segment of the global peer to peer lending market has been sub-segmented into traditional lending and alternate marketplace lending. Business Model segment of the market especially in emerging economies is led by its traditional lending sector because of lesser availability of modern technologies.

Geographical segment of the global market further analyzes across, Europe (Germany, UK, France & Rest of Europe), North America (Canada, U.S. & Mexico), Asia-Pacific (Australia, China & rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Middle East, Latin America & Africa). Since past few years, North America led the market with highest peer to peer lending market share. Key factors driving the market of North America are less interest rates in conventional banking, growing reliability over online platforms and consequences of previous financial crisis.

Peer-to-Peer Lending Major Players

Some of the key players operating in the competitive landscape of the global peer-to-peer lending market include Prosper Marketplace Inc., Common Bond Inc., Circle Back Lending Inc., Upstart Network Inc., Peerform, Social Finance Inc., Funding Circle Limited and Pave, Inc. Prominent players of the market are looking ahead for marking developments to cater the expectations of their customers as well as maintain their position in the market.

Some Major Points from Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces analysis

3.5. PESTEL analysis

3.6. Vendor landscape analysis, 2019

Chapter 4. Global Peer to Peer Lending Market Overview, By End-User

Chapter 5. Global Peer to Peer Lending Market Overview, By Business model

Chapter 6. Global Peer to Peer Lending Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

Peer-to-Peer market are the latest trend and currently gathering the maximum amount of attention and might seem complicated in the first go, but actually is pretty simple to understand. The market is predicted to reach a value of USD 355 billion by the period of 2025. The current society trends are focused towards being smart and sensible. This is mainly due to the increased awareness among the masses, with an open source of information influencing the consumer's decision. As per the current standards the market is influenced by what happens once the consumer has bought the product or service

The combat amongst the governments and disruptive models of industry is at its fullest extent. Moreover, with the outburst of tech startups across the globe the entire market is turned upside down. The technique societies, countries as well as ecologies function has been disrupted to a noteworthy level. On the other hand, there are still certain nations that don't have any supportive regulation for this new epoch. Nevertheless, ecosystem of the startups' is mounting with the lightning fast speed whereas laws by the regulatory bodies are not capable to move along with this pace, particularly countries other than the United States.

