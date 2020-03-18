Peel Pouches Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2028

Global Peel Pouches Market: Introduction

There is a high demand for sterile packaging products on the market. The packaging manufacturers are looking towards cost-effective and convenient packaging solution. Pharmaceutical industry requires packaging products that have high moisture and microbe barrier properties. Peel pouches are the solution to this, and they have a high moisture barrier and abrasion barrier features. Furthermore, peel pouches are easy to open and easy to pack. Peel pouches are user-friendly and allow clean peeling without leaving any fiber. The time and cost required to produce peel pouches are comparatively less than other sterile packaging products. Thus, to package lightweight instruments pharmaceutical packaging, manufacturers highly prefer peel pouches as a packaging product.

Global Peel Pouches Market: Dynamics

With the change in buying nature of the consumers, there is a rise in the demand for transparent, printed and non-printed peel pouches. Consumers prefer packages that enable product visibility. The peel pouches are transparent, aseptic, convenient thus they are widely used to package lightweight medical instruments and devices in the market.

One of the restraining factors for the growth of the peel pouch market is that the peel pouches cannot carry bulky items and have lower shelf life compared to other sterile packaging pouches. Pharmaceutical packaging manufacturers in the market are looking towards other sterile packaging solution which is compatible with cost-effective sterilization procedures and also have higher shelf lives. Thus, these factors are hindering the growth of peel pouches market.

The manufactures in the peel pouches market are majorly focusing on enhancing the properties of the peel pouch in such a way that they can carry substantial weight without any possibility of tearing of bag. DowDuPont, a leading resin, and films manufacture have developed new material Tyvek that is made up of high-density polyethylene (HDPE). The pharmaceutical uses Tyvek material manufactures to produce sterilized peel pouches. These clean peel pouches eliminate every possibility of the introduction of any microbes from the environment to the bag. Furthermore, these peel pouches are highly compatible with the different sterilization methods such as gamma rays, ethylene oxide (EO), and steam.

Furthermore, the critical players in the peel pouches market are majorly focusing for the manufacturing of highly customized peel pouches. The company “Wipak” is using medical grade paper to produce the peel-pouches for the pharmaceutical industry. However, it is using poly-paper grade to produce peel-pouches for packaging consumer goods such as video games.

Global Peel Pouches Market: Key players

Some of the key players of the peel pouches market are Wipak Group, Printpack, Inc., Chester Medical Solutions, Shenzhen Zhongchuang Packaging Product Co Ltd., Weihai Xingtai Packaging Products Co., Ltd., Tongcheng Cloverpacking Co. Ltd., Anqing Kangmingna Packaging Co Ltd., and other peel pouch manufacturers.

Global Peel Pouches Market: Regional overview

Global peel pouches market are segmented into seven regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan. The growth for the peel pouch market in North America and Europe is expected to remain constant during the forecast period. China leads in terms of consumption and production of peel pouches in the Asia Pacific region. From past few years pharmaceutical industry in Asia Pacific region is expanding at a higher pace which is positively affecting the sales of packaging solution such as peel pouches. Thus, the peel pouches market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to expand at a higher rate during the next decade.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

