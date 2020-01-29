Pediatricians -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Pediatricians Industry

Description

Pediatrics is the branch of medicine that involves the medical care of infants, children, and adolescents. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends people be under pediatric care up to the age of 21. A medical doctor who specializes in this area is known as a pediatrician, or pediatricians.

The classification of Pediatricians includes Respiratory, Gastroenterology, Emergency and others, and the proportion of Respiratory in 2018 is about 27.77%.

Pediatricians is widely for children age group in ＜1, 1-4, 5-10 and ＞10. The proportion of age ＜1 is about 36.13% in 2018.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 36.58% in 2018. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31.48%.

In 2018, the global Pediatricians market size was 148500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 183100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Pediatricians status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pediatricians development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital

Boston Children’s Hospital

Necker–Enfants Malades Hospital

Children’s Hospital Colorado

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Rady Children’s Hospital

Queensland Children’s Hospital

Children’s Hospital of Fudan University

Children’s Hospital of Capital Institute of Pediatrics

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital

Addenbrooke’s Hospital

VPS Healthcare

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Respiratory

Gastroenterology

Emergency

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Year Old ＜1

Year Old 1 to 4

Year Old 5 to 10

Year Old ＞10

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Pediatricians status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Pediatricians development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

