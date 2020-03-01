Pediatric Radiology Market Size, Share and Forecast 2025 | Segmentation, Key Insights and Company Profiles

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Pediatric Radiology Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Pediatric radiology is a diagnostic radiology associated with children which represent the normalcies and abnormalities of specific age instead of specific imaging techniques or the specific organ. The pediatric radiology is basically responsible for the specialized imaging care for the children, infants, neonates and young adults (under the 21 age) with acquired conditions. The pediatric radiology consists diagnostic services such as ultrasound, X-ray, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), nuclear medicine and computed tomography (CT). Pediatric radiology is based on a lowest possible dose of radiation which is called as “Imaging gently”. Pediatric radiology is not a general radiology because it consists a large spectrum of normal and abnormal variants.

Increasing incidence of diagnosis because of various disorders in children is the primary factor of the development of pediatric radiology. Furthermore, rising demand for custom research will also propel the growth of global market of pediatric radiology. Moreover, growing training sessions organized by government and private organizers given focus towards the training and development of pediatric radiologists will also propel the growth of the pediatric radiology market. Rising collaboration of manufacturer and research institutes will be the ultimate growth opportunity for pediatric radiology market. The less focus and lack of knowledge can be the restraint for the pediatric radiology market.

The pediatric radiology market is classified on the basis of application, and end user.

Global Pediatric Radiology Market is segmented, by Application-

Pediatric Ultrasound

Radiographic Imaging

Pediatric X-ray

Pediatric CT Scan

Pediatric MRI or Fetal MRI

Fluoroscopy

Global Pediatric Radiology Market is segmented, by End User-

Hospitals

Pediatric Clinics

Others

The growing investment by the government and hospital facilities for better healthcare is projected to drive the market. The companies are immersed in introducing the products with innovative technology. The pediatric radiology market is classified by application and end user. In terms of application, the global pediatric radiology market is segmented into pediatric ultrasound, radiographic imaging, pediatric x-ray, pediatric CT scan, pediatric MRI or fetal MRI and fluoroscopy. By end user, pediatric radiology market is classified as hospitals, pediatric clinics and others. Among all end user, hospitals are expected to gain maximum value share over the forecast period.

On the basis of geography, pediatric radiology market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the pediatric radiology market due to the advent of new technologies and favorable reimbursement scenario for diagnostics in this region. The Europe is also contributing the moderate shares to the market due to the advanced medical facilities and easy availability of the pediatric radiology in the market. APAC is the most lucrative market for the pediatric radiology due to increasing pediatric disorders in the region is expected to show a robust growth to the global pediatric radiology market. MEA is at a nascent stage to the global pediatric radiology market and anticipated to register a decent growth to the market over a forecast period. Overall, the global pediatric radiology market is expected to show significant growth over a forecast period.

Some of the key players of pediatric radiology market globally are GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Mindray Medical International Limited, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd. and others. The global pediatric radiology market is currently witnessing a number of strategic collaboration and partnership activities by manufacturers and end users.

