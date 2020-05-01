Pediatric Radiology Market 2019-2025 Global Industry Analysis with Top Key Players- GE Healthcare, Philips, Toshiba Medical, Siemens, Mindray Medical and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Pediatric Radiology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Pediatric Radiology Market
Pediatric radiology is a subspecialty of radiology involving the imaging of fetuses, infants, children, adolescents and young adults. The key factor contributing to the pediatric radiology market is the increasing incidence of diagnosis.
This report focuses on the global Pediatric Radiology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pediatric Radiology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
GE Healthcare
Philips Healthcare
Toshiba Medical Systems
Siemens Healthcare
Mindray Medical
Samsung Medison
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Ultrasound
X-Ray
Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Nuclear Medicine
Computed Tomography
Market segment by Application, split into
Pediatric Ultrasound
Radiographic Imaging
Pediatric X-ray
Pediatric CT Scan
Pediatric MRI or Fetal MRI
Fluoroscopy
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
