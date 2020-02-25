Pediatric Nasal Cannula Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2018-2028

Nasal cannula is the medical device used in the conditions of respiratory help for delivering supplemental oxygen or increased airflow to a patient in need. The oxygen concentration and flow rates can vary among different product types. Nowadays, there are several product types available in the nasal as per the age and size requirements. For pediatric use, nasal cannula with smaller prongs are used which carries 0.5-1 litre of oxygen per minute for neonates, 1-2 litre of oxygen for infants and 1-4 litre of oxygen for older children. These pediatric nasal cannula devices are comparatively soft and gentle to delicate facial skin of infants. The device is made of a lightweight tube which can be easily hooked up around the patients’ ears. One end of the tube are placed inside the nostrils and the other end is connected to the oxygen concentrator. Sometimes, there exists a slight risk of airway obstruction by mucus.

Pediatric nasal cannula is helpful in providing the right amount of oxygen to the children which requires low-flow oxygen therapy. Hypoxaemia occurs frequently in children suffering from pneumonia, trauma or perioperative injuries and other neonatal conditions. Insufficient amount of oxygen is the major cause of death in pneumonic children which causes death of 1.3 million in 2010. This generates the need of adequate supply for respiratory consumables such as pediatric nasal cannula.

Pediatric Nasal Cannula Market: Drivers & Restraints

Increasing number of respiratory diseases, rising awareness among population, improvising healthcare infrastructure and increasing focus on pediatric care fuels the market growth of pediatric nasal cannula. Furthermore, the device is used in almost all types of acute severe illness which always drives its market. The market is restricted by poor infrastructure facilities in developing countries. Poorly trained staff and improper guidelines further limits the market growth of pediatric nasal cannula. High cost than the nasal catheters is also a restraining factor for the market growth.

Pediatric Nasal Cannula Market: Segmentation

Pediatric Nasal Cannula Market Segmentation by Product Type

Neonatal Nasal Cannula

Premature Nasal Cannula

Infant Nasal Cannula

Pediatric Nasal Cannula Market Segmentation by Usability

Reusable Pediatric Nasal Cannula

Disposable Pediatric Nasal Cannula

Pediatric Nasal Cannula Market Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

Others

Pediatric Nasal Cannula Market: Overview

The market for pediatric nasal cannula is highly fragmented due to the existence of regional as well as international players. Launch of different cost-effective product types providing maximum patient comfort, safety and simplicity would be the market opportunity for the companies in pediatric nasal cannula market. Targeting the developing countries is also a major opportunity for the existing as well as new players as the medical facilities in these countries lack basic necessities which leads to fatalities. Vendors in the pediatric nasal cannula market are also investing in their product development as per market demand. Regional and international market players compete with each other to gain maximum market penetration in the region.

Pediatric Nasal Cannula Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, North America is the dominant market for pediatric nasal cannula due to the high adoption trend for the product as well as advanced healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement scenario. This is followed by the Western Europe region which has the established Pediatric Nasal Cannula market base for most of the market players. Japan also represents the established market for pediatric nasal cannula products. Asia-Pacific Pediatric Nasal Cannula market represents a significant growth rate in pediatric nasal cannula market over the forecast period due to the significant developments in healthcare facilities, government support, improved healthcare policies and the fast-paced economic growth in the region. Latin America followed by Middle East & Africa are anticipated to have the lowest market share in the pediatric nasal cannula market over the forecast period because of less developed hospital facilities in most of the countries in the region.

Pediatric Nasal Cannula Market: Key Players

Some of the market players in the Pediatric Nasal Cannula market include Flexicare Medical Limited, Salter Labs, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Asid Bonz GmbH, Besmed Health Business Corp., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, BD, Medin Medical Innovations GmbH, Teleflex Incorporated, GaleMed Corporation, Neotech Products and others.