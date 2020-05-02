Pediatric Medical Devices Market Share, Growth Analysis & Trends Forecasted during 2018 – 2026

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global Pediatric Medical Devices Market. Growth of the global market is attributed to rise in chronic health conditions among infants and children, increase in pediatric population with cardiac and neurological defects, surge in demand for advanced diagnostic technology for accurate diagnosis of life-threatening diseases, increase in demand for 3D medical imaging equipment in pediatric radiology, initiatives by governments and favorable reimbursement scenario, and technological advancements. Moreover, unhealthy habits, rise in obese pediatric population, increase in R&D investments leading to new product launches, surge in awareness about pediatric care, economic growth in emerging markets, and technical advancement in the pediatric health care industry are expected to augment the global market during the forecast period.

The global pediatric medical devices market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis, by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global market.

In terms of product, the global pediatric medical devices market has been segmented into in vitro diagnostic (IVD) devices, cardiology devices diagnostic imaging devices, anesthesia & respiratory care devices, neonatal ICU devices, monitoring devices, telemedicine, and home-use medical devices. Based on end-user, the global market has been divided into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided in terms of US$ Mn for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Geographically, the global pediatric medical devices market has been segmented into five major regions and key countries/sub-regions in the respective region: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

The report also profiles major players in the global pediatric medical devices market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter International, Inc., Medtronic plc, Cardinal Health, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthineers, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Stryker Corporation.

Global Pediatric Medical Devices Market Revenue, by Product In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Devices Cardiology Devices Diagnostic Imaging Devices Anesthesia & Respiratory Care Devices Neonatal ICU Devices Monitoring Devices Telemedicine Home-use Medical Devices

Global Pediatric Medical Devices Market Revenue, by End-user Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Global Pediatric Medical Devices Market Revenue, by Geography North America S. Canada Europe Germany K. Spain France Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



