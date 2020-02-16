Peanut Flour Market Strategical Analysis ,Opportunities and Forecast to 2017 – 2025

Peanut is one of the most important legume grown in warmer regions such as Asia, Africa, Australia and in The Americas. Peanuts are rich in large number of nutrients such as biotin, copper, manganese, phosphorus, a variety of vitamins and proteins etc. Peanut flour is obtained by crushing peanuts, they are processed to obtain flour with a lower fat content. Peanut flour, after removing the fat content has high amount of protein. The demand for plant based ingredients which also includes of peanut flour is increasing due to consumers demand for healthier food products and cleaner label requirements. Peanut flour is gluten-free and has been considered to be beneficial for heart health. It is used as an alternative flour to make gluten free breads and other bakery products, it is also used as a thickener, flavoring agent, topping for meat and seafood and as an ingredient in smoothies to increase the protein content. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region due to the rising population of China, Japan, and India. Increasing disposable incomes and subsequent concerns about healthy, flour-based products consumption are driving the market in these countries.

The global peanut flour market is segmented by Type, by Application, by function and by region. On the basis of different Types of peanut flour market is segmented into 28% fat peanut flour (light roast), 12% fat peanut flour (dark roast) and organic peanut flour.

The global market is dominated by North America and Europe. Developing countries are emerging as leading exporters of peanuts to the North American and European regions. The South East Asian region is one of the prominent producers and exporters of peanut flour. This region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for gluten free food products, plant based protein sources and processed meat products in this region drives the growth of peanut flour market.

On the basis of application the peanut flour market is segmented into nutrition bar, cereals, low-fat peanut butter, seasoning blends, sauces, baked goods and others. The others segment consists of confections, dry peanut butters, fillings, toppings, beverages and pet treats. Peanut flour market is segmented on the basis of function which consists of color enhancer, protein source, peanut flavor and others. The others segment consists of thickener, gluten free ingredient and shelf life extender.