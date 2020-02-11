Pc Mac Gaming Peripheral Market Competition Dynamics In Forecast Period

A gamer is someone who takes part in interactive gaming such as PC/Mac games. PC/Mac gamer can be bifurcated into 3 categories such as hardcore gamer, enthusiast gamer and casual gamer.

Hardcore gamers are someone who spends lot of time on PC/Mac games. Hardcore gamers are technology savvy and have the latest gaming peripherals. Enthusiast gamers are someone who has very keen interest in the games but they do not spend much time like hardcore gamers. Casual gamers are someone whose interest in the game is limited. Casual gamers usually like to play easy games and spend less time on the games. There are over 1 billion PC gamers globally and the number is still growing. With the increasing number of gamers boost the market for PC/Mac gamer and PC/Mac gaming peripheral. PC/Mac gaming peripherals market can be bifurcated into six categories such as mice, keyboards, gamepads/controllers, external speakers, headphones, and headsets. PC/Mac gaming peripherals market is growing at a good growth rate despite of general decline in the mainstream PC market. Hardcore gamers are usually interested in playing games with high end technology and pay thousands of dollars for the latest gaming peripherals. Thus boost the market for PC/Mac gamer and PC/Mac gaming peripheral market.

North America is the largest market for PC/Mac gamer and PC/Mac gaming peripheral, followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for PC/Mac gamer and PC/Mac gaming peripheral due to the rise in disposable income. Countries such as China has shown a good growth rate in PC/Mac gamer and PC/Mac gaming peripheral market due to the growing demand from Chin’s internet cafe for the mainstream and performance class gaming peripherals.

Rising disposable income, technology innovation and increasing number of gamers are some of the major driving force for PC/Mac gamer and PC/Mac gaming peripheral market. Increasing disposable income in the developing countries such as India and China is expected to fuel the growth rate of PC/Mac gamer and PC/Mac gaming peripheral market. Increasing disposable income allows the customer to spend more on luxury product among which gaming peripherals plays key role.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics China, annual per capita disposable income of urban households in China increased from USD 2,271.0 in 2008 to USD 3408.5 in 2012. The overall annual disposable income in India medium household income increased from USD 1,366.2 billion in 2010 to USD 1,587.6 billion in 2013. Some of the major restraints for PC/Mac gamer and PC/Mac gaming peripheral market are decline in the sales of PC.

The major companies operating in the PC/Mac gamer and PC/Mac gaming peripheral market are Logitech, MadCatz, Razer and corsair.

