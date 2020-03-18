Payments Landscape in Ukraine Market: Opportunities and Risks to 2022

GlobalData’s “Payments Landscape in Ukraine: Opportunities and Risks to 2022”, report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Ukrainian cards and payments industry.

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2018e-22f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Ukrainian cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Ukrainian cards and payments industry, including debit and credit cards.

— An overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

— E-commerce market analysis.

— Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Ukrainian cards and payments industry.

— Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit and credit cards.

Scope:

– In December 2018, the central bank announced to introduce International Bank Account Number (IBAN) to harmonize the Ukrainian payment area with that of Europe. Following this, from April 1, 2019, all banks in Ukraine are mandated to open accounts with the IBAN standard. The use of IBAN will become mandatory for customers of all Ukrainian banks when making funds transfers both in national and foreign currencies, including during cross-border transfers.

— In order to promote electronic payments in the country, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) imposed restrictions on cash transactions between individuals and businesses. Effective from September 2013, cash transactions were restricted to UAH150,000 ($5,410.45) per day between individuals and businesses; in January 2017 this limit was reduced to UAH50,000 ($ 1,803.48). Ukrainian law also mandates that merchants must support non-cash transactions. At the time of the announcement, over 140,000 trade and service enterprises were equipped with POS terminals.

— To capitalize on payment card market growth, international companies are also moving into the Ukrainian market. American Express does not have a presence in terms of card issuance, although scheme providers offer accept its card services, in exclusive partnership with Ukreximbank, which is the sole acquirer of American Express cards in Ukraine. Most recently in July 2018, China UnionPay collaborated with PrivatBank. With this agreement, UnionPay cards will be accepted at 60% of POS terminals and 40% of ATM terminals in Ukraine from 2019.

Reasons to buy:

– Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the Ukrainian cards and payments industry and each market within it.

— Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Ukrainian cards and payments industry.

— Assess the competitive dynamics in the Ukrainian cards and payments industry.

— Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Ukraine.

— Gain insights into key regulations governing the Ukrainian cards and payments industry.

Key Players:

· Privatbank

· Oschad bank

· Raiffeisen Bank

· Ukrsotsbank

· BNP Paribas

· Visa

· Mastercard

· PROSTIR

· UkrKart

Key Points from TOC:

Market Overview

Executive Summary

Card-based Payments

E-commerce Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovations

Payments Infrastructure & Regulation

Appendix

