Payments Landscape in Israel Market 2019; Expected To Drive a Galloping Growth

GlobalData’s “Payments Landscape in Israel: Opportunities and Risks to 2022”, report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Israeli cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2014–18e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2018e-22f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together GlobalData’s research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

Key Highlights:

— The recent reduction in interchange fee provides a much needed push to adopt debit cards in the country. The Bank of Israel lowered the interchange fee from 0.7% to 0.3%, effective from April 2016. In January 2018 the central bank confirmed that the debit card interchange fee will be reduced in a phased manner to 0.25% by 2023. Similarly, for charge cards, the central bank plans to further reduce the interchange fee in phases to 0.5% by 2023 from the current 0.7%.

— In order to promote competition and reduce market concentration, the government has taken several initiatives. One example is the Strum Law, passed in January 2017, which obligates the country’s two largest banks, Bank Leumi and Bank Hapoalim, to divest their credit card businesses — Leumi Card and Isracard respectively — by the end of January 2020. In line with the new regulation, in July 2018, Bank Leumi agreed to sell its credit card unit Leumi Card to Warburg Pincus, an US-based private equity firm for ILS2.5bn ($0.7bn). Similarly, Hapoalim is planning to issue an IPO for its Isracard unit.

— In June 2017, Bank Leumi launched its new digital bank, Pepper, in Israel. It is a mobile-only bank offering online accounts that can be opened in under eight seconds. Account holders are offered a Visa credit card, and they can access banking services such as loans, chequebooks and fund transfers. The bank offers services through digital methods such as video chat and online messaging, as well as via the phone. The onset of mobile-only banks is likely to accelerate the shift towards electronic payments in the country.

Scope:

The report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Israeli cards and payments industry, including —

— Current and forecast values for each market in the Israeli cards and payments industry, including debit, credit, and charge cards.

— Detailed insights into payment instruments including credit transfers, direct debits, cards, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

— E-commerce market analysis.

— Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Israeli cards and payments industry.

— Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit, and charge cards.

Key Players:

· Isracard

· ICC CAL

· Leumi Card

· Imagen

· TBI Credit

· PayPal

· Neema

· Visa

· Mastercard

· Diners Club

· American Express

Key Points from TOC:

Market Overview

Executive Summary

Card-based Payments

E-commerce Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovations

Payments Infrastructure & Regulation

Appendix

