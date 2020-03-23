Payments: Key Payment Trends in 2019-A More Collaborative Ecosystem

“Payments: Key Payment Trends in 2018 – a more collaborative ecosystem”, a vertical focused report by GlobalData, is one of the many products in the digital Industry product portfolio.

Get More Information about this report at https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2495706

Scope

– Brief overview of the technology and its relevance in the verticals.

– Key challenges faced by the industry verticals (payments) pertinent to its technology (fin-tech) implementation.

– Elaborate overview of supply side and demand side trends affecting the technology growth.

– Future recommendation and market opportunities for fine-tech in the payments industry.

Reasons to buy

– Helps the reader to understand the fin-tech market landscape in the payment industry, the recent trends, and challenges.

– Extensive technology growth predictions based on adoption indicators, end-user technology demand, GlobalData’s in-house ICT survey results, and macroeconomic factors.

– The report provides a detailed breakdown of the opportunities within the fin-tech segment and its sub categories.

Some Major Point From Table of Contents

1 Introduction 3

2 Business challenges facing the payments industry 4

3 Market Dynamics 7

3.1 Demand side trends 7

3.2 Supply side trends 12

4 Recommendations for ICT Vendors 16

5 The Need for Instant Payments 18

6 Future outlook 22

6.1 Rising customer expectations for specialized services, and the emergence of FinTechs and new payment technologies is leading to a more collaborative payments ecosystem 22

7 Appendix 23

7.1 Definitions 23

7.2 Further reading 24

7.3 Contact the author 25

7.4 Contact Us 26

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2495706

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]