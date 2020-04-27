Payment Processing Solutions Market to 2024 – Growing Steady at 10.4% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 64.5 Billion

The Global Payment Processing Solutions Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Payment Processing Solutions Market is expected to grow from US$ 39.3 Billion in 2019 to US$ 64.5 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.4% during the forecast period. This report spread across 104 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with 32 tables and 36 figures is now available in this research.

A eWallet is a way of carrying digital card information in a digital form on a mobile device. To make purchases, people can pay with their tablets, smart watches, or smart phones. Normally, a eWallet is a payment service through which individuals and businesses can send and receive money through a mobile device. Primarily, it enables an individual to receive payments, as well as pay, using a mobile device. Usually, an eWallet is provided through some payment processing models.

“Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period”

APAC has witnessed advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Payment methods vary widely across the region, both between and within countries, and across the spectrums of development from urban to rural. Companies operating in Asia thus, face a complicated and demanding payment landscape. Since last few years, APAC increasingly preferred to pay online via alternative payment methods, such as eWallets, bank transfers, and cash on delivery.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

By Designation: C level Executives: 35%,Director Level: 25%, and Others: 40%

By Region: North America: 45%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 30%, and Rest of the World: 5%

Report Highlights:

To forecast the market size of the segments with respect to 5 main regions, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America

To define, describe, and forecast the payment processing solutions market by payment method, vertical, and region

by payment method, vertical, and region To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the market growth

To analyze the opportunities in the market and provide details of the competitive landscape for stakeholders and market leaders

To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market rankings and core competencies1

To analyze competitive developments, such as partnerships, new product launches, and mergers and acquisitions, in the payment processing solutions market

Competitive Landscape of Payment Processing Solutions Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

2.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Ranking of Key Players

Reason to Access this report:

The Report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in the payment processing solutions market, information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall payment processing solutions market and sub segments. The report would also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

Most Popular Companies Profiled in this report includes, PayPal Payments Private Limited (PayPal), Adyen, Inc. (Adyen), Stripe, Inc. (Stripe), Square, Inc. (Square), Wirecard AG (Wirecard), Global Payments Direct, Inc. (Global Payments), CCBill, LLC. (CCBill),PayU (PayU), Authorize.Net (Authorize.Net), Due Inc. (Due), First Data Corporation (First Data), Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Jack Henry & Associates), Alipay (Alipay), Paysafe Holdings UK Limited (Paysafe), and BlueSnap Inc.(BlueSnap).

