Payment Gateways Market, Leading Key Players are WorldPay, Adyen, CCBill,2Checkout,First Data, SecurePay, PayU, MOLPay, Paymill, GMO and Others

Payment Gateways Market report comprises of historic data along with future forecast and detailed market analysis on a global, local and regional level for Finance industry. This global market research report displays a complete overview of the market, including myriad of aspects such as product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the existing vendor landscape. The Payment Gateways Market report helps out in mapping brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behaviour about Finance industry which finally results into highly developed business strategies.

A payment gateway is an e-commerce application that authorizes payments for e-businesses, online retailers, bricks and clicks, or traditional brick and mortar businesses. It transmits Transaction information to Acquiring Banks and responses from Issuing Banks (such as whether a transaction is approved or declined). In other words, the transaction flows through the payment gateway, to the payments ecosystem, and should it be approved, will eventually make its way into the merchant account.

According to this study, over the next five years the Payment Gateways market will register a 18.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6756700 million by 2024, from US$ 2490200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Payment Gateways business.

A payment gateway is a system connecting the merchant and the bank to facilitate online transactions. The term particularly refers to the server that transfers the customer’s credit card information to the Internet Merchant Account for assessment.

China is the largest countries of Payment Gateways in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. China market took up about 26.93% the global market in 2016, while USA and Europe were about 18.86%, 23.50%.

USA, Germany, UK, France, Canada, etc. are now the key developers of Payment Gateways. There are a few vendors to develop Payment Gateways in China, such as Alipay and Tenpay.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: PayPal, Stripe, Amazon Payments, Authorize.net, WorldPay, Adyen, CCBill,2Checkout,First Data, SecurePay, PayU, MOLPay, Paymill, GMO, Alipay, Tenpay, Ping++, Boleto, CashU and OneCard.

This report presents a compehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Payment Gateways market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Payment Gateways value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Online Mode

Offline Mode

Segmentation by application:

Retail

Catering Industry

Medicine & Cosmetics

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Payment Gateways consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Payment Gateways market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Payment Gateways manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Payment Gateways with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Payment Gateways submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

