Payment Gateways Market – How the Market Will Witness Substantial Growth in the Upcoming years

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced “Payment Gateways Market” report to its Data. This Report will help the reader with Better Understanding and Decision Making.
A payment gateway is an e-commerce application that authorizes payments for e-businesses, online retailers, bricks and clicks, or traditional brick and mortar businesses. It transmits Transaction information to Acquiring Banks and responses from Issuing Banks (such as whether a transaction is approved or declined). In other words, the transaction flows through the payment gateway, to the payments ecosystem, and should it be approved, will eventually make its way into the merchant account.
Request a sample of Payment Gateways Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/254766
Scope of the Report:
A payment gateway is a system connecting the merchant and the bank to facilitate online transactions. The term particularly refers to the server that transfers the customer’s credit card information to the Internet Merchant Account for assessment.
China is the largest countries of Payment Gateways in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. China market took up about 26.93% the global market in 2016, while USA and Europe were about 18.86%, 23.50%.
USA, Germany, UK, France, Canada, etc. are now the key developers of Payment Gateways. There are a few vendors to develop Payment Gateways in China, such as Alipay and Tenpay.
The global Payment Gateways market is valued at 2490200 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 6756700 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Payment Gateways.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Payment Gateways market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Payment Gateways market by product type and applications/end industries.
Access this report Payment Gateways Market @ http://arcognizance.com/report/global-payment-gateways-market-2019-by-company-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
PayPal
Stripe
Amazon Payments
Authorize.net
WorldPay
Adyen
CCBill
2Checkout
First Data
SecurePay
PayU
MOLPay
Paymill
GMO
Alipay
Tenpay
Ping++
Boleto
CashU
OneCard
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Online Mode
Offline Mode
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Retail
Catering Industry
Medicine & Cosmetics
Other
Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/254766
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Payment Gateways Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Payment Gateways Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Payment Gateways Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Payment Gateways Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Payment Gateways Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Payment Gateways Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Payment Gateways Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Payment Gateways by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Payment Gateways Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Payment Gateways Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Payment Gateways Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
To Check Discount of Payment Gateways Market @ http://www.arcognizance.com/discount/254766