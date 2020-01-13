Payment Gateways Global Market 2029 Top Key Players – PayPal, Stripe, Amazon Payments, Authorize.net, WorldPay, Adyen, CCBill, 2Checkout and Forecast to 2024

A payment gateway is an e-commerce application that authorizes payments for e-businesses, online retailers, bricks and clicks, or traditional brick and mortar businesses. It transmits Transaction information to Acquiring Banks and responses from Issuing Banks (such as whether a transaction is approved or declined). In other words, the transaction flows through the payment gateway, to the payments ecosystem, and should it be approved, will eventually make its way into the merchant account.

Scope of the Report:

A payment gateway is a system connecting the merchant and the bank to facilitate online transactions. The term particularly refers to the server that transfers the customer’s credit card information to the Internet Merchant Account for assessment.

China is the largest countries of Payment Gateways in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. China market took up about 26.93% the global market in 2016, while USA and Europe were about 18.86%, 23.50%.

USA, Germany, UK, France, Canada, etc. are now the key developers of Payment Gateways. There are a few vendors to develop Payment Gateways in China, such as Alipay and Tenpay.

The global Payment Gateways market is valued at 2490200 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 6756700 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

Get Free sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3744905-global-paym…

This report studies the Payment Gateways market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Payment Gateways market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

PayPal

Stripe

Amazon Payments

Authorize.net

WorldPay

Adyen

CCBill

2Checkout

First Data

SecurePay

PayU

MOLPay

Paymill

GMO

Alipay

Tenpay

Ping++

Boleto

CashU

OneCard

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Online Mode

Offline Mode

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail

Catering Industry

Medicine & Cosmetics

Other

Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3744905-global-payment-gat…

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Payment Gateways Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Payment Gateways

1.2 Classification of Payment Gateways by Types

1.2.1 Global Payment Gateways Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Payment Gateways Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Online Mode

1.2.4 Offline Mode

1.3 Global Payment Gateways Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Payment Gateways Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Retail

1.3.3 Catering Industry

1.3.4 Medicine & Cosmetics

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Payment Gateways Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Payment Gateways Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Payment Gateways Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Payment Gateways Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Payment Gateways Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Payment Gateways Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Payment Gateways Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Payment Gateways (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 PayPal

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Payment Gateways Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 PayPal Payment Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Stripe

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Payment Gateways Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Stripe Payment Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Amazon Payments

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Payment Gateways Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Amazon Payments Payment Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Authorize.net

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Payment Gateways Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Authorize.net Payment Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 WorldPay

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Payment Gateways Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 WorldPay Payment Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Adyen

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Payment Gateways Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Adyen Payment Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 CCBill

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Payment Gateways Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 CCBill Payment Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)