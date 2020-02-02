“Pay-TV Market Trends and Opportunity in Europe”, a new Telecom Insider Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the pay-TV market in Europe. It delivers deep qualitative and quantitative insight into the pay-TV market in the region, analyzing key trends and strategies adopted by service providers.

The pay-TV market in Europe has the highest pay-TV penetration compared to other regions. Pay-TV accounts in Europe will benefit from broadband network improvement and expansion to support the large bandwidth and data-intensive traffic generated by video.

Revenue growth will be slower in Central Eastern Europe than in Western Europe over 2018-2022 period due to higher content piracy usage and the rise of OTT.

Key Companies Mentioned:

TIM Italy

Play Poland

MTS Russia

Sky

Netflix

Comcast

FOX

Deutsche Telekom

Discovery

Vodafone

UPC

Vivendi

Mediaset

Cableco Virgin Media

EWE

Liberty Global

Orange

Telefonica

Movistar

Russkoe Kino

France Television

TF1

M6

ProSiebenSat.1

ComHem

Virgin UK

ARD

ZDF

It provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Section 1: Europe in a global context; looks at the pay-TV market in a global context, focusing on penetration and service adoption trends.

– Section 2: Pay-TV market in Europe; provides a detailed description of the pay-TV market in Europe, looking at subscriber growth, penetration trends, and service adoption by technology.

– Section 3: Competitive market trends in Europe; analyzes the three main trends affecting the pay-TV market in the region, focusing on: network improvements, the threat of alternative OTT video platforms and the increasing roll that pay-TV players play in video content creation.

– Section 4: Pay-TV revenue evolution in Europe; analyzes main ARPU and revenue trends in Europe for the 2017-2022 period.

– Key findings and recommendations; the Insider concludes with a number of key findings and a set of recommendations for pay-TV service providers.

Scope

– Over the last few years, European markets have been experiencing subscriber growth as a result of broadband network improvement.

– The increasing demand for HD and 4K content, OTT video and interactive pay-TV platforms is forcing pay-TV service provides to allocate significant investments to upgrade and expand their network infrastructure.

– Telcos have adopted in-house content development and vertical integration strategies, to increase content quality and diversity and reduce costs.

– Increasing competition from OTT service providers is forcing pay-TV operators to move beyond the traditional linear pay-TV service proposition.

– The popularization of third party OTT video platforms and the rapid evolution of viewer habits towards non-linear video is forcing operators to embrace the OTT world.

