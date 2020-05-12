Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising Market Trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis 2019-2025 | Google Bing Yahoo Ask.com AOL.com

Pay-per-click (PPC), also known as cost per click (CPC), is an internet advertising model used to direct traffic to websites, in which an advertiser pays a publisher (typically a website owner or a network of websites) when the ad is clicked.

Pay-per-click is commonly associated with first-tier search engines (such as Google AdWords and Microsoft Bing Ads). With search engines, advertisers typically bid on keyword phrases relevant to their target market. In contrast, content sites commonly charge a fixed price per click rather than use a bidding system. PPC “display” advertisements, also known as “banner” ads, are shown on web sites with related content that have agreed to show ads and are typically not pay-per-click advertising. Social networks such as Facebook and Twitter have also adopted pay-per-click as one of their advertising models.

Download a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=886932

In 2017, the global Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Google

Bing

Yahoo

Ask.com

AOL.com

Baidu

Wolframalpha

DuckDuckGo

Sogou

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Flat-rate PPC

Bid-based PPC

Market segment by Application, split into

Middle and Small-sized Enterprise

Large-scale Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/886932/global-pay-per-click-ppc-advertising-market

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.