Patient Temperature Monitoring Market: Industry Analysis, Regional Segmentation, By Types, Applications, Products, End-Users, Global Trends, Drivers, Emerging Opportunities, Challenges, Limitations and Outlook to 2025

Industry Outlook

Patient Temperature Monitoring is necessary for effective and safe care of the patient before, after and during surgical procedure. The temperature measurement procedure is recommended in adults in severe illness for initial testing by National Institute of Clinical Excellence (NICE, 2007) and by Scottish Intercollegiate Guidelines Network (SIGN, 2004) after the operation management. There are various processes that are used for temperature measurement; mare specific procedures are needed to detect the accurate temperature. If the results of temperature management are inaccurate it affects the diagnosis and treatment of patient. The use of Patient Temperature Monitoring is growing due to factors like; increasing number of cases related to infectious diseases, increasing number of aged and children population across the world, increasing awareness about the temperature monitoring processes, technical development in the devices for temperature monitoring, rising number of process of blood transfusion, etc. Therefore, the Patient Temperature Monitoring Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.

Market Segmentation

The global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market is based on segment, by Product the market is segmented intoInvasive Temperature Monitoring Devices, Table-top Temperature Monitoring Devices, Wearable Continuous Temperature Sensor, Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices and Smart Temperature Monitoring Patches, by Site the market is segmented intoRectal Temperature Monitoring, Esophageal Temperature Monitoring, Oral Temperature Monitoring, Urinary Bladder Temperature Monitoring, Axillary and Temporal Artery Temperature Monitoring, Nasopharynx Temperature Monitoring and Tympanic Membrane Temperature Monitoring, by Application the market is segmented into Anesthesia, Pyrexia/Fever, Blood Transfusion, Hypothermia and Other Applications, and by End User the market is segmented into Ambulatory Care Centers, Hospital and Surgical Centers, Home Care, Nursing Facilities and Other End Users.

Regional Insights

On a global front, the Patient Temperature Monitoring Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA). North American region is dominating the Patient Temperature Monitoring Market due to; rising number of aged people, increase in the blood transfusion and donation procedures, increasing number of operations and others.

Competitive Analysis

The leading players in the market are American Diagnostic Corporation, 3M, Procter and Gamble, Cardinal Health, Microlife Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Terumo Medical Corporation and Drägerwerk AG and Co. KGaA. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2025?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2025?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?