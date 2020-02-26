Patient Temperature Management Market 2019 | Growth, Challenges, Opportunities and Emerging Trends 2024

The Patient Temperature Management Market is anticipated to encounter a significant development over the forecast period. The normal core temperature in humans is between 35.5 to 37.5°C. It depends on various factors such as the time of the day and method used for the measurement. Also, there is significant difference between the surface temperature of the body and the core (thoracic, brain and abdominal organs) with the surface temperature being lower than the core temperature. Hypothermia refers to a state where the body temperature is less than 35°C. It can further subdivided into severe (<28°C), moderate (28–32°C) and mild (32–35°C). Hyperthermia refers to a state wherein the core temperature is over 38°C. Hypothermia is believed to have neuroprotective effects through mechanisms of action such as lowering the intracranial pressure, reducing brain metabolism which helps in restoring a required balance with cerebral blood flow in injured brain tissue, reducing systemic inflammatory response and brain tissue inflammatory response syndrome and limiting the vascular and cell membrane permeability.

Get Free Sample [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/ICT/QBI-CMR-ICT-54643

The leading players in the market are 3M Company, Medtronic plc, Smiths Medical (a part of Smiths Group plc), C. R. Bard, Inc., Geratherm Medical AG, Cincinnati Sub-Zero, Stryker Corporation, Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, The 37Company, General Electric Company, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Becton, Dickinson and Company and Ecolab USA Inc. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

Market Segmentation

The Patient Temperature Management Market is based on different segments namely, by product the market is segmented into patient cooling systems and patient warming systems; by application the market is segmented into cardiology, surgery, pediatrics, neurology and other applications; by end user the market is segmented into ICUs, emergency room, operating room, neonatal ICU and other end users.

Patient Temperature Management Market By Product

Patient Cooling Systems

Surface Cooling Systems

Intravascular Cooling Systems

Conventional Cooling Systems

Patient Warming Systems

Surface Warming Systems

Intravascular Warming Systems

Conventional Warming Systems

Patient Temperature Management Market By Application

Make an enquiry before buying this [email protected]

https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/ICT/QBI-CMR-ICT-54643

Cardiology

Surgery

Pediatrics

Neurology

Other Applications

Patient Temperature Management Market By End User

ICUs

Emergency Room

Operating Room

Neonatal ICU

Other End Users

Regional Insights

On a global front, the Patient Temperature Management Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA). North America dominated the market owing to growing prevalence of CVDs and increasing cases of nervous disorders.

Patient Temperature Management Market, By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Purchase Direct [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/ICT/QBI-CMR-ICT-54643/

Competitive Analysis

3M Company

Medtronic plc

Smiths Medical (a part of Smiths Group plc)

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Geratherm Medical AG

Cincinnati Sub-Zero

Stryker Corporation

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc

The 37Company

General Electric Company

ZOLL Medical Corporation

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Becton Dickinson Company

Ecolab USA Inc